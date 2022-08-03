Looking At Splunk's Recent Whale Trades

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Splunk SPLK.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with SPLK, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 11 options trades for Splunk.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 45% bullish and 54%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $40,200, and 10, calls, for a total amount of $454,545..

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $105.0 to $145.0 for Splunk over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Splunk's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Splunk's whale activity within a strike price range from $105.0 to $145.0 in the last 30 days.

Splunk Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SPLK CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/09/22 $113.00 $100.5K 11 300 SPLK CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/09/22 $105.00 $68.3K 226 99 SPLK CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/12/22 $107.00 $53.1K 38 118 SPLK CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/09/22 $113.00 $51.7K 11 79 SPLK PUT TRADE BEARISH 06/16/23 $145.00 $40.2K 22 35

Where Is Splunk Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 651,268, the price of SPLK is up 4.24% at $111.26.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 21 days.

What The Experts Say On Splunk:

Truist Securities has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Splunk, which currently sits at a price target of $150.

Canaccord Genuity downgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $130

