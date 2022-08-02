This Is What Whales Are Betting On Sea

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Sea.

Looking at options history for Sea SE we detected 26 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 42% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 57% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 9 are puts, for a total amount of $573,430 and 17, calls, for a total amount of $1,957,964.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $79.0 to $470.0 for Sea over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Sea's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Sea's whale trades within a strike price range from $79.0 to $470.0 in the last 30 days.

Sea Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SE CALL TRADE BULLISH 08/19/22 $95.00 $258.0K 1.9K 4.7K SE CALL TRADE BULLISH 08/19/22 $95.00 $255.0K 1.9K 6.3K SE CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 08/19/22 $83.00 $229.6K 1.0K 467 SE CALL TRADE BULLISH 08/19/22 $95.00 $229.5K 1.9K 3.1K SE CALL TRADE BULLISH 08/19/22 $95.00 $199.5K 1.9K 1.5K

Where Is Sea Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 3,673,562, the price of SE is up 2.93% at $79.5.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 14 days.

What The Experts Say On Sea:

Stifel has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Sea, which currently sits at a price target of $105.

Barclays has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Sea, which currently sits at a price target of $125.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

