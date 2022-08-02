Looking At Barrick Gold's Recent Whale Trades

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Barrick Gold.

Looking at options history for Barrick Gold GOLD we detected 11 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 63% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 36% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 5 are puts, for a total amount of $266,697 and 6, calls, for a total amount of $302,008.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $10.0 to $18.0 for Barrick Gold over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Barrick Gold's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Barrick Gold's whale activity within a strike price range from $10.0 to $18.0 in the last 30 days.

Barrick Gold Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume GOLD PUT TRADE BEARISH 09/16/22 $17.00 $134.4K 11.4K 1.1K GOLD CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/19/24 $10.00 $126.2K 3.6K 204 GOLD CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/16/22 $16.00 $45.6K 2.8K 818 GOLD CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/16/22 $16.00 $44.7K 2.8K 318 GOLD PUT TRADE BEARISH 09/16/22 $17.00 $37.0K 11.4K 270

Where Is Barrick Gold Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 19,752,733, the price of GOLD is down -0.1% at $15.71.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 6 days.

What The Experts Say On Barrick Gold:

Barclays has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Barrick Gold, which currently sits at a price target of $25.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Barrick Gold, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.