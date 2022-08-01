Align Tech Whale Trades For August 01

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Align Tech ALGN.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with ALGN, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 12 uncommon options trades for Align Tech.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 8% bullish and 91%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 9 are puts, for a total amount of $343,436, and 3 are calls, for a total amount of $129,905.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $270.0 to $350.0 for Align Tech over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Align Tech options trades today is 155.17 with a total volume of 262.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Align Tech's big money trades within a strike price range of $270.0 to $350.0 over the last 30 days.

Align Tech Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ALGN CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/20/23 $270.00 $47.1K 9 11 ALGN PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 01/20/23 $350.00 $45.6K 37 32 ALGN PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $350.00 $45.4K 37 16 ALGN CALL TRADE BEARISH 11/18/22 $300.00 $42.2K 13 15 ALGN PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $280.00 $40.6K 18 28

Where Is Align Tech Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 914,556, the price of ALGN is up 0.66% at $282.82.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 86 days.

What The Experts Say On Align Tech:

Stifel has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Align Tech, which currently sits at a price target of $375.

UBS has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Align Tech, which currently sits at a price target of $370.

Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Align Tech, which currently sits at a price target of $438.

Stephens & Co. has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Align Tech, which currently sits at a price target of $375.

Goldman Sachs downgraded its action to Sell with a price target of $250

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Align Tech, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.