Check Out What Whales Are Doing With ORLY

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on O'Reilly Automotive.

Looking at options history for O'Reilly Automotive ORLY we detected 33 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 12% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 87% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 3 are puts, for a total amount of $125,140 and 30, calls, for a total amount of $1,417,300.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $390.0 to $710.0 for O'Reilly Automotive over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for O'Reilly Automotive options trades today is 25.86 with a total volume of 326.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for O'Reilly Automotive's big money trades within a strike price range of $390.0 to $710.0 over the last 30 days.

O'Reilly Automotive Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ORLY CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 08/19/22 $400.00 $277.2K 102 26 ORLY CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 08/19/22 $400.00 $246.3K 102 17 ORLY CALL TRADE BEARISH 08/19/22 $400.00 $61.7K 102 31 ORLY PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 11/18/22 $700.00 $42.7K 8 22 ORLY PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 11/18/22 $690.00 $41.2K 4 36

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ORLY CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 08/19/22 $400.00 $277.2K 102 26 ORLY CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 08/19/22 $400.00 $246.3K 102 17 ORLY CALL TRADE BEARISH 08/19/22 $400.00 $61.7K 102 31 ORLY PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 11/18/22 $700.00 $42.7K 8 22 ORLY PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 11/18/22 $690.00 $41.2K 4 36

Where Is O'Reilly Automotive Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 272,529, the price of ORLY is up 0.76% at $708.97.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 86 days.

What The Experts Say On O'Reilly Automotive:

Truist Securities has decided to maintain their Buy rating on O'Reilly Automotive, which currently sits at a price target of $770.

Stephens & Co. has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on O'Reilly Automotive, which currently sits at a price target of $800.

Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on O'Reilly Automotive, which currently sits at a price target of $635.

Citigroup has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on O'Reilly Automotive, which currently sits at a price target of $720.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for O'Reilly Automotive, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.