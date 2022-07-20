This Is What Whales Are Betting On Schlumberger

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Schlumberger.

Looking at options history for Schlumberger SLB we detected 14 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 14% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 85% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 5 are puts, for a total amount of $189,851 and 9, calls, for a total amount of $327,700.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $17.5 to $40.0 for Schlumberger over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Schlumberger's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Schlumberger's whale trades within a strike price range from $17.5 to $40.0 in the last 30 days.

Schlumberger Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SLB PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/16/22 $27.50 $61.4K 3.2K 858 SLB CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/22/22 $34.50 $47.4K 1.0K 2.3K SLB CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/16/22 $17.50 $42.7K 1 31 SLB CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/22/22 $30.00 $40.5K 269 201 SLB PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/16/22 $30.00 $39.0K 581 1.7K

Where Is Schlumberger Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 4,062,406, the price of SLB is down -1.53% at $33.7.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 2 days.

What The Experts Say On Schlumberger:

Goldman Sachs has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Schlumberger, which currently sits at a price target of $45.

Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Schlumberger, which currently sits at a price target of $45.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

