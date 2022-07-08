Las Vegas Sands Whale Trades Spotted

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Las Vegas Sands LVS.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with LVS, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 10 options trades for Las Vegas Sands.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 40% bullish and 60%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, 9 are puts, for a total amount of $446,321, and there was 1 call, for a total amount of $25,000.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $23.0 to $42.0 for Las Vegas Sands over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Las Vegas Sands's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Las Vegas Sands's whale activity within a strike price range from $23.0 to $42.0 in the last 30 days.

Las Vegas Sands Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume LVS PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $33.00 $78.7K 3.3K 0 LVS PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $42.00 $63.3K 2.1K 11 LVS PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $30.00 $61.3K 5.9K 204 LVS PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $25.00 $54.8K 3.1K 323 LVS PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $28.00 $54.7K 1.4K 223

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume LVS PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $33.00 $78.7K 3.3K 0 LVS PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $42.00 $63.3K 2.1K 11 LVS PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $30.00 $61.3K 5.9K 204 LVS PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $25.00 $54.8K 3.1K 323 LVS PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $28.00 $54.7K 1.4K 223

Where Is Las Vegas Sands Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 2,552,324, the price of LVS is down -2.67% at $34.38.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 12 days.

What The Experts Say On Las Vegas Sands:

Citigroup has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Las Vegas Sands, which currently sits at a price target of $56.

Barclays downgraded its action to Overweight with a price target of $39

JP Morgan has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Las Vegas Sands, which currently sits at a price target of $42.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Las Vegas Sands, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.