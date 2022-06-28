Check Out What Whales Are Doing With MULN

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on Mullen Automotive MULN.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with MULN, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 10 options trades for Mullen Automotive.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 80% bullish and 20%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $45,000, and 9, calls, for a total amount of $306,729..

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $1.0 to $3.0 for Mullen Automotive over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Mullen Automotive options trades today is 11606.75 with a total volume of 32,699.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Mullen Automotive's big money trades within a strike price range of $1.0 to $3.0 over the last 30 days.

Mullen Automotive Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MULN CALL TRADE BEARISH 10/21/22 $2.50 $46.5K 28.6K 3.0K MULN CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/21/22 $2.50 $45.0K 28.6K 8.0K MULN PUT TRADE BULLISH 07/15/22 $2.00 $45.0K 1.7K 501 MULN CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $3.00 $40.0K 12.3K 2.1K MULN CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $1.00 $34.8K 3.5K 1.6K

Where Is Mullen Automotive Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 35,424,010, the price of MULN is down -9.93% at $1.18.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 37 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

