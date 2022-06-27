EOG Resources Whale Trades Spotted

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on EOG Resources.

Looking at options history for EOG Resources EOG we detected 14 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 28% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 71% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 2 are puts, for a total amount of $70,898 and 12, calls, for a total amount of $584,409.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $85.2 to $130.0 for EOG Resources over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for EOG Resources's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of EOG Resources's whale trades within a strike price range from $85.2 to $130.0 in the last 30 days.

EOG Resources Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume EOG CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $120.20 $140.0K 1.0K 100 EOG CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $120.20 $106.5K 1.0K 133 EOG CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $120.20 $49.3K 1.0K 307 EOG PUT SWEEP BULLISH 12/16/22 $93.20 $44.8K 10 69 EOG CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/01/22 $107.00 $42.4K 90 50

Where Is EOG Resources Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 3,287,203, the price of EOG is up 3.58% at $114.55.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 38 days.

What The Experts Say On EOG Resources:

Barclays has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on EOG Resources, which currently sits at a price target of $168.

Mizuho has decided to maintain their Buy rating on EOG Resources, which currently sits at a price target of $175.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

