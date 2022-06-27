ConocoPhillips Whale Trades For June 27

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on ConocoPhillips COP.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with COP, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 31 uncommon options trades for ConocoPhillips.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 41% bullish and 58%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 10 are puts, for a total amount of $385,627, and 21 are calls, for a total amount of $755,177.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $23.0 to $115.0 for ConocoPhillips over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for ConocoPhillips's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of ConocoPhillips's whale activity within a strike price range from $23.0 to $115.0 in the last 30 days.

ConocoPhillips Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume COP CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/16/22 $115.00 $84.9K 0 1 COP CALL TRADE BULLISH 07/15/22 $99.00 $84.5K 229 500 COP PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/16/22 $70.00 $70.5K 333 425 COP PUT TRADE BULLISH 08/19/22 $105.00 $52.3K 1.1K 50 COP CALL TRADE BULLISH 07/15/22 $95.00 $52.0K 2.6K 404

Where Is ConocoPhillips Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 2,814,356, the price of COP is up 1.65% at $92.41.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 38 days.

What The Experts Say On ConocoPhillips:

Barclays has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on ConocoPhillips, which currently sits at a price target of $142.

Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on ConocoPhillips, which currently sits at a price target of $118.

Mizuho has decided to maintain their Buy rating on ConocoPhillips, which currently sits at a price target of $157.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

