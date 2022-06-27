Looking At Albemarle's Recent Whale Trades

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Albemarle.

Looking at options history for Albemarle ALB we detected 10 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 20% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 80% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 8 are puts, for a total amount of $8,189,550 and 2, calls, for a total amount of $109,789.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $190.0 to $230.0 for Albemarle over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Albemarle options trades today is 1071.33 with a total volume of 6,214.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Albemarle's big money trades within a strike price range of $190.0 to $230.0 over the last 30 days.

Albemarle Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ALB PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/19/24 $190.00 $6.3M 2.5K 3.0K ALB PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/19/24 $190.00 $725.0K 2.5K 291 ALB PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/19/24 $190.00 $609.0K 2.5K 610 ALB PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/19/24 $190.00 $116.0K 2.5K 681 ALB PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/19/24 $190.00 $116.0K 2.5K 360

Where Is Albemarle Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 353,249, the price of ALB is up 0.79% at $226.57.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 37 days.

What The Experts Say On Albemarle:

Credit Suisse downgraded its action to Underperform with a price target of $185

UBS downgraded its action to Neutral with a price target of $260

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

