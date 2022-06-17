BioNTech Whale Trades Spotted

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on BioNTech.

Looking at options history for BioNTech BNTX we detected 14 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 35% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 64% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 8 are puts, for a total amount of $443,215 and 6, calls, for a total amount of $609,582.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $110.0 to $200.0 for BioNTech over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for BioNTech's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of BioNTech's whale trades within a strike price range from $110.0 to $200.0 in the last 30 days.

BioNTech Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BNTX CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/17/23 $130.00 $222.1K 0 94 BNTX PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/16/22 $115.00 $123.9K 771 199 BNTX CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/16/22 $175.00 $110.6K 0 0 BNTX PUT SWEEP BEARISH 03/17/23 $110.00 $103.8K 153 56 BNTX CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/20/23 $200.00 $99.0K 15 100

Where Is BioNTech Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 1,138,358, the price of BNTX is down -2.17% at $126.35.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 52 days.

What The Experts Say On BioNTech:

Goldman Sachs has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on BioNTech, which currently sits at a price target of $206.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

