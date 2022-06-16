What Are Whales Doing With Albemarle

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on Albemarle ALB.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with ALB, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 22 uncommon options trades for Albemarle.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 50% bullish and 50%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 20 are puts, for a total amount of $925,088, and 2 are calls, for a total amount of $65,703.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $165.0 to $250.0 for Albemarle over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Albemarle's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Albemarle's whale activity within a strike price range from $165.0 to $250.0 in the last 30 days.

Albemarle Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ALB PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/19/24 $190.00 $115.3K 2.4K 41 ALB PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/19/24 $190.00 $74.8K 2.4K 117 ALB PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/19/24 $190.00 $74.6K 2.4K 137 ALB PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/19/24 $190.00 $74.4K 2.4K 97 ALB PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/19/24 $190.00 $66.9K 2.4K 59

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ALB PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/19/24 $190.00 $115.3K 2.4K 41 ALB PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/19/24 $190.00 $74.8K 2.4K 117 ALB PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/19/24 $190.00 $74.6K 2.4K 137 ALB PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/19/24 $190.00 $74.4K 2.4K 97 ALB PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/19/24 $190.00 $66.9K 2.4K 59

Where Is Albemarle Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 1,029,249, the price of ALB is down -7.04% at $199.93.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 48 days.

What The Experts Say On Albemarle:

UBS downgraded its action to Neutral with a price target of $260

Keybanc has decided to maintain their Underweight rating on Albemarle, which currently sits at a price target of $217.

Deutsche Bank has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Albemarle, which currently sits at a price target of $320.

RBC Capital has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Albemarle, which currently sits at a price target of $314.

Wells Fargo has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Albemarle, which currently sits at a price target of $320.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Albemarle, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.