Looking At Discover Financial's Recent Whale Trades

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Discover Financial DFS.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with DFS, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 11 uncommon options trades for Discover Financial.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 45% bullish and 54%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 7 are puts, for a total amount of $411,248, and 4 are calls, for a total amount of $179,884.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $80.0 to $110.0 for Discover Financial over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Discover Financial's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Discover Financial's whale trades within a strike price range from $80.0 to $110.0 in the last 30 days.

Discover Financial Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume DFS PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 01/20/23 $90.00 $123.8K 99 202 DFS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/15/22 $85.00 $60.3K 0 1.4K DFS PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 01/20/23 $90.00 $59.7K 99 50 DFS PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $90.00 $59.2K 99 100 DFS PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $85.00 $53.0K 118 55

Where Is Discover Financial Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 774,745, the price of DFS is down -6.2% at $88.81.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 34 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

