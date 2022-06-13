Check Out What Whales Are Doing With Mastercard

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Mastercard.

Looking at options history for Mastercard MA we detected 40 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 47% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 52% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 21 are puts, for a total amount of $1,852,145 and 19, calls, for a total amount of $809,205.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $200.0 to $380.0 for Mastercard over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Mastercard's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Mastercard's whale trades within a strike price range from $200.0 to $380.0 in the last 30 days.

Mastercard Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MA PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $315.00 $248.4K 930 80 MA PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/17/22 $340.00 $174.5K 3.8K 133 MA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/17/22 $315.00 $144.2K 67 138 MA PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 07/29/22 $325.00 $144.0K 0 72 MA PUT TRADE BEARISH 07/29/22 $325.00 $124.4K 0 164

Where Is Mastercard Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 4,805,306, the price of MA is down -4.53% at $319.6.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 45 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

