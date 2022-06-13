What Are Whales Doing With Prologis

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Prologis PLD.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with PLD, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 15 uncommon options trades for Prologis.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 26% bullish and 73%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 11 are puts, for a total amount of $602,123, and 4 are calls, for a total amount of $411,300.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $65.0 to $145.0 for Prologis over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Prologis's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Prologis's whale activity within a strike price range from $65.0 to $145.0 in the last 30 days.

Prologis Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume PLD CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 08/19/22 $110.00 $302.4K 42 438 PLD PUT TRADE BEARISH 06/17/22 $115.00 $154.0K 4.5K 448 PLD PUT TRADE BEARISH 06/17/22 $115.00 $149.8K 4.5K 228 PLD PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/17/22 $100.00 $52.4K 55 20 PLD CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/19/24 $65.00 $47.6K 10 10

Where Is Prologis Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 12,942,007, the price of PLD is down -7.74% at $108.17.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 35 days.

What The Experts Say On Prologis:

Wells Fargo has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Prologis, which currently sits at a price target of $160.

