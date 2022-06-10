Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Friday

On Friday, 422 stocks made new 52-week lows.
Areas of Interest About Today's 52-Week Lows:
- Amazon.com AMZN was the largest firm on a market cap basis to set a new 52-week low.
- Quoin Pharmaceuticals QNRX was the smallest, in terms of market cap, to set a new 52-week low.
- Fulcrum Therapeutics FULC's stock came under the most pressure, trading down 45.98% to reach a new 52-week low.
- BankFinancial BFIN's stock made the biggest bounce back, actually moving up 0.0% shortly after hitting a new 52-week low.
These stocks set new 52-week lows on Friday:
- Intel INTC shares reached a new 52-week low of $39.22 on Friday morning, moving down 1.54%.
- Wells Fargo WFC stock hit a new 52-week low of $40.37. The stock was down 4.83% on the session.
- Texas Instruments TXN stock broke to a new 52-week low of $157.70 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 2.28%.
- Diageo DEO shares set a new 52-week low of $174.15. The stock traded down 1.84%.
- Goldman Sachs Group GS shares were down 4.78% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $288.57.
- Anheuser-Busch InBev BUD stock drifted down 1.86% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $51.21.
- 3M MMM stock broke to a new 52-week low of $139.55 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 2.85%.
- General Electric GE stock hit a new 52-week low of $71.04. The stock was down 4.59% on the session.
- Intuitive Surgical ISRG stock broke to a new 52-week low of $203.96 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 2.38%.
- Micron Technology MU stock drifted down 5.07% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $62.28.
- Edwards Lifesciences EW shares reached a new 52-week low of $91.34 on Friday morning, moving down 0.85%.
- Boston Scientific BSX shares set a new 52-week low of $36.91. The stock traded down 1.98%.
- RELX RELX stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $26.39. Shares traded down 1.46%.
- Roper Technologies ROP shares were down 3.74% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $390.04.
- Sumitomo Mitsui Financial SMFG shares fell to $5.70 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.63%.
- Workday WDAY shares reached a new 52-week low of $147.85 on Friday morning, moving down 3.75%.
- Warner Bros.Discovery WBD shares moved down 3.93% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $14.87, drifting down 3.93%.
- BBVA BBVA shares made a new 52-week low of $4.51 on Friday. The stock was down 8.13% for the day.
- CRH CRH shares set a new 52-week low of $37.20. The stock traded down 6.2%.
- Mizuho Financial Gr MFG stock hit a new 52-week low of $2.15. The stock was down 1.89% on the session.
- Equity Residential EQR stock set a new 52-week low of $70.74 on Friday, moving down 0.55%.
- Verisk Analytics VRSK shares reached a new 52-week low of $163.00 on Friday morning, moving down 1.78%.
- CBRE Group CBRE stock hit $72.92 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.93%.
- State Street STT stock drifted down 4.36% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $64.97.
- Equifax EFX stock hit $184.37 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 3.56%.
- Vulcan Materials VMC stock hit a new 52-week low of $155.07. The stock was down 3.32% on the session.
- Mid-America Apartment MAA stock hit a new 52-week low of $165.84. The stock was down 0.36% on the session.
- Huntington Bancshares HBAN shares made a new 52-week low of $12.49 on Friday. The stock was down 3.78% for the day.
- Expedia Group EXPE stock hit a new 52-week low of $115.02. The stock was down 5.65% on the session.
- KeyCorp KEY shares fell to $17.84 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 3.75%.
- Teradyne TER shares set a new yearly low of $97.44 this morning. The stock was down 3.6% on the session.
- Boston Properties BXP shares hit a yearly low of $96.56. The stock was down 1.42% on the session.
- Healthpeak Properties PEAK stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $25.35. Shares traded down 1.05%.
- NortonLifeLock NLOK shares moved down 4.16% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $23.23, drifting down 4.16%.
- Carnival CCL shares made a new 52-week low of $11.11 on Friday. The stock was down 4.65% for the day.
- Liberty SiriusXM Gr LSXMB shares set a new 52-week low of $37.69. The stock traded down 9.18%.
- Carnival CUK stock set a new 52-week low of $10.27 on Friday, moving down 4.8%.
- Royal Caribbean Gr RCL shares made a new 52-week low of $46.28 on Friday. The stock was down 6.01% for the day.
- Charles River CRL stock drifted down 3.93% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $215.04.
- Nomura Holdings NMR shares hit a yearly low of $3.56. The stock was down 2.72% on the session.
- Regency Centers REG shares made a new 52-week low of $61.13 on Friday. The stock was down 1.26% for the day.
- James Hardie Industries JHX stock drifted down 2.17% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $23.36.
- Medical Properties Trust MPW stock hit $15.78 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.07%.
- SK Telecom Co SKM shares hit a yearly low of $23.80. The stock was down 1.0% on the session.
- Amerco UHAL stock hit $475.00 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 2.25%.
- Logitech International LOGI stock set a new 52-week low of $55.35 on Friday, moving down 2.53%.
- Lamar Advertising LAMR shares hit a yearly low of $88.06. The stock was down 4.33% on the session.
- DaVita DVA stock hit $91.70 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.09%.
- Universal Health Services UHS stock hit a yearly low of $114.11. The stock was down 1.61% for the day.
- Zendesk ZEN shares moved down 5.9% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $64.18, drifting down 5.9%.
- Cognex CGNX stock hit a new 52-week low of $44.35. The stock was down 2.49% on the session.
- Gol Intelligent Airlines GOL shares reached a new 52-week low of $4.72 on Friday morning, moving down 4.43%.
- Qualtrics International XM shares made a new 52-week low of $12.80 on Friday. The stock was down 7.06% for the day.
- Exact Sciences EXAS stock hit a yearly low of $41.05. The stock was down 7.24% for the day.
- Jefferies Financial Group JEF stock hit a yearly low of $28.52. The stock was down 4.82% for the day.
- Ciena CIEN shares hit a yearly low of $45.04. The stock was down 3.36% on the session.
- Robinhood Markets HOOD stock hit a yearly low of $7.66. The stock was down 4.17% for the day.
- US Foods Hldg USFD stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $29.19 and moving down 3.17%.
- Apartment Income REIT AIRC stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $40.82 and moving down 1.27%.
- Kilroy Realty KRC shares set a new 52-week low of $53.23. The stock traded down 1.3%.
- First American Financial FAF shares moved down 3.31% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $56.05, drifting down 3.31%.
- Vornado Realty VNO stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $30.81. Shares traded down 0.16%.
- Valley National VLY shares made a new 52-week low of $11.09 on Friday. The stock was down 3.6% for the day.
- Lyft LYFT shares hit a yearly low of $16.08. The stock was down 4.66% on the session.
- First Finl Bankshares FFIN shares set a new 52-week low of $38.60. The stock traded down 2.73%.
- HashiCorp HCP stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $28.06. Shares traded down 4.78%.
- RingCentral RNG stock hit a yearly low of $54.12. The stock was down 6.32% for the day.
- Penumbra PEN shares moved down 0.85% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $129.60, drifting down 0.85%.
- Cousins Props CUZ shares were down 1.32% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $31.93.
- ASGN ASGN shares hit a yearly low of $90.30. The stock was down 3.18% on the session.
- Douglas Emmett DEI shares set a new yearly low of $25.27 this morning. The stock was down 1.2% on the session.
- ManpowerGroup MAN shares were down 3.3% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $83.72.
- Terreno Realty TRNO stock drifted down 2.61% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $58.05.
- Smartsheet SMAR shares reached a new 52-week low of $32.85 on Friday morning, moving down 7.57%.
- Janus Henderson Gr JHG shares set a new 52-week low of $25.24. The stock traded down 3.85%.
- Helen Of Troy HELE stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $169.56. Shares traded down 2.58%.
- Evercore EVR shares set a new 52-week low of $99.75. The stock traded down 5.98%.
- Tempur Sealy Intl TPX shares hit a yearly low of $22.46. The stock was down 5.54% on the session.
- Howard Hughes HHC stock hit a new 52-week low of $75.61. The stock was down 4.32% on the session.
- Enstar Gr ESGR stock drifted down 1.06% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $214.74.
- Hanesbrands HBI shares were down 2.63% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $10.85.
- Maximus MMS shares reached a new 52-week low of $60.34 on Friday morning, moving down 1.47%.
- Cushman & Wakefield CWK shares were down 2.31% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $15.95.
- Peloton Interactive PTON stock hit a new 52-week low of $10.47. The stock was down 5.22% on the session.
- Freshworks FRSH stock hit $11.54 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 14.94%.
- DigitalBridge Group DBRG shares fell to $5.12 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.76%.
- SL Green Realty SLG shares set a new yearly low of $52.50 this morning. The stock was down 0.8% on the session.
- Cohen & Steers CNS shares made a new 52-week low of $68.85 on Friday. The stock was down 0.77% for the day.
- Victoria's Secret VSCO shares hit a yearly low of $37.28. The stock was down 2.42% on the session.
- Surgery Partners SGRY stock hit a yearly low of $33.68. The stock was down 4.91% for the day.
- Conmed CNMD stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $99.73 and moving down 1.78%.
- Simmons First National SFNC shares hit a yearly low of $22.82. The stock was down 3.42% on the session.
- Outfront Media OUT stock set a new 52-week low of $17.52 on Friday, moving down 4.62%.
- Aurora Innovation AUR shares set a new 52-week low of $2.38. The stock traded down 10.0%.
- Copa Holdings CPA shares were down 1.54% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $63.87.
- Super Group (SGHC) SGHC shares were down 2.62% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $5.25.
- Neogen NEOG shares reached a new 52-week low of $24.11 on Friday morning, moving down 2.18%.
- Hudson Pacific Properties HPP shares reached a new 52-week low of $17.86 on Friday morning, moving down 0.66%.
- Progyny PGNY stock drifted down 3.91% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $27.72.
- GoodRx Holdings GDRX stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $6.27 and moving down 6.65%.
- Arbor Realty Trust ABR shares fell to $15.26 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.92%.
- Safehold SAFE shares made a new 52-week low of $38.21 on Friday. The stock was down 2.48% for the day.
- Turkcell Iletisim TKC stock hit a yearly low of $2.65. The stock was down 0.55% for the day.
- Golub Capital BDC GBDC stock drifted down 1.21% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $13.41.
- First Merchants FRME stock hit a yearly low of $37.49. The stock was down 3.09% for the day.
- Macerich MAC stock hit a yearly low of $10.33. The stock was down 2.99% for the day.
- Trupanion TRUP stock set a new 52-week low of $54.08 on Friday, moving down 8.95%.
- Kyndryl Hldgs KD stock hit a new 52-week low of $9.67. The stock was down 4.03% on the session.
- First Advantage FA stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $13.80 and moving down 2.95%.
- Energizer Holdings ENR stock broke to a new 52-week low of $28.94 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 0.94%.
- Cvent Holding CVT stock drifted down 11.21% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $3.30.
- Rocket Lab USA RKLB stock hit a yearly low of $4.25. The stock was down 3.94% for the day.
- SIGNA Sports United SSU shares fell to $5.81 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 7.04%.
- PTC Therapeutics PTCT shares set a new 52-week low of $26.03. The stock traded down 4.04%.
- Frontdoor FTDR stock drifted down 5.63% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $22.64.
- American Assets Trust AAT stock hit $30.54 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.73%.
- First Financial Bancor FFBC stock hit $19.45 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 2.55%.
- Embraer ERJ stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $9.66. Shares traded down 6.36%.
- Brandywine Realty Trust BDN shares set a new 52-week low of $10.26. The stock traded down 1.67%.
- Newmark Group NMRK stock hit a new 52-week low of $9.46. The stock was down 1.88% on the session.
- Sweetgreen SG stock hit a yearly low of $15.17. The stock was down 4.37% for the day.
- Tilray TLRY shares set a new 52-week low of $3.44. The stock traded down 4.82%.
- Digital Turbine APPS shares reached a new 52-week low of $17.36 on Friday morning, moving down 7.91%.
- Piedmont Office Realty PDM shares moved down 1.44% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $13.58, drifting down 1.44%.
- Warby Parker WRBY stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $14.39 and moving down 4.58%.
- Hercules Capital HTGC stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $13.30. Shares traded down 2.19%.
- Forge Global Holdings FRGE stock hit $9.39 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 11.06%.
- Sterling Check STER shares hit a yearly low of $16.65. The stock was down 6.2% on the session.
- Live Oak Bancshares LOB stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $35.50 and moving down 3.47%.
- Sinclair Broadcast Group SBGI stock drifted down 3.11% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $21.69.
- Relay Therapeutics RLAY shares hit a yearly low of $13.72. The stock was down 11.54% on the session.
- Horace Mann Educators HMN shares reached a new 52-week low of $35.92 on Friday morning, moving down 1.17%.
- Eagle Bancorp EGBN shares hit a yearly low of $46.13. The stock was down 2.25% on the session.
- Tri-Continental TY stock hit $27.24 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 5.67%.
- PRA Group PRAA shares were down 2.22% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $35.96.
- iHeartMedia IHRT shares were down 11.39% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $9.66.
- Myriad Genetics MYGN shares set a new 52-week low of $17.00. The stock traded down 1.6%.
- TDCX TDCX stock hit $9.08 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 7.58%.
- FIGS FIGS stock hit a yearly low of $7.81. The stock was down 3.19% for the day.
- Capitol Federal Financial CFFN stock broke to a new 52-week low of $9.31 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 0.9%.
- KKR Real Estate Finance KREF shares hit a yearly low of $18.18. The stock was down 3.34% on the session.
- First Bancorp FBNC shares were down 2.54% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $35.14.
- Empire State Realty Trust ESRT stock hit a new 52-week low of $7.31. The stock was down 1.08% on the session.
- Xencor XNCR stock drifted down 3.87% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $20.57.
- Sapiens Intl Corp SPNS stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $22.00. Shares traded down 3.7%.
- Cornerstone Strategic CLM shares fell to $9.86 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 2.81%.
- First Foundation FFWM stock hit $20.79 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 2.35%.
- Grupo Financiero Galicia GGAL stock set a new 52-week low of $7.63 on Friday, moving down 3.16%.
- ACV Auctions ACVA shares were down 5.36% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $7.08.
- iRobot IRBT shares hit a yearly low of $40.71. The stock was down 4.31% on the session.
- CS Disco LAW stock broke to a new 52-week low of $18.42 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 9.31%.
- Intapp INTA shares reached a new 52-week low of $16.60 on Friday morning, moving down 6.17%.
- Cronos Group CRON shares set a new yearly low of $2.71 this morning. The stock was down 2.81% on the session.
- Radware RDWR stock set a new 52-week low of $22.60 on Friday, moving down 2.24%.
- LivePerson LPSN stock set a new 52-week low of $13.67 on Friday, moving down 7.54%.
- NOVONIX NVX shares set a new 52-week low of $8.29. The stock traded down 7.32%.
- Bright Health Gr BHG shares set a new yearly low of $1.56 this morning. The stock was down 3.01% on the session.
- UMH Properties UMH stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $18.30. Shares traded down 1.92%.
- Celldex Therapeutics CLDX shares made a new 52-week low of $21.05 on Friday. The stock was down 2.4% for the day.
- Vivint Smart Home VVNT shares set a new yearly low of $4.54 this morning. The stock was down 14.22% on the session.
- 23andMe Holding ME stock set a new 52-week low of $2.13 on Friday, moving down 0.47%.
- Pacific Biosciences PACB shares were down 6.61% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $4.22.
- Broadmark Realty Capital BRMK shares reached a new 52-week low of $6.91 on Friday morning, moving down 2.46%.
- Starry Group Holdings STRY shares were down 8.08% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $5.40.
- Dole DOLE stock hit a yearly low of $9.05. The stock was down 0.65% for the day.
- SiriusPoint SPNT shares set a new yearly low of $5.26 this morning. The stock was down 2.93% on the session.
- CBRE Clarion Glb Real Est IGR shares fell to $7.33 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 2.32%.
- Microvast Holdings MVST stock drifted down 6.9% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $2.75.
- Sleep Number SNBR shares set a new 52-week low of $37.13. The stock traded down 4.48%.
- World Acceptance WRLD stock broke to a new 52-week low of $121.35 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 0.09%.
- Cazoo Gr CZOO stock hit $1.05 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 7.39%.
- Morphic Holding MORF shares moved down 9.36% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $20.99, drifting down 9.36%.
- Ranpak Hldgs PACK shares hit a yearly low of $9.34. The stock was down 8.75% on the session.
- Plymouth Industrial REIT PLYM stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $18.45 and moving down 2.04%.
- SoundHound AI SOUN shares fell to $3.70 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 10.6%.
- Stitch Fix SFIX stock hit $6.18 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 13.56%.
- Keros Therapeutics KROS stock set a new 52-week low of $27.78 on Friday, moving down 7.96%.
- Riot Blockchain RIOT stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $5.16. Shares traded down 4.57%.
- Vacasa VCSA stock hit a new 52-week low of $3.04. The stock was down 6.82% on the session.
- Gevo GEVO stock set a new 52-week low of $2.73 on Friday, moving down 5.44%.
- Organogenesis Hldgs ORGO shares reached a new 52-week low of $4.92 on Friday morning, moving down 1.18%.
- Clear Channel Outdoor CCO stock hit $1.35 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 5.86%.
- IDT IDT shares moved up 0.01% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $23.50, drifting up 0.01%.
- Central Pacific Financial CPF shares fell to $22.25 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 2.58%.
- Hippo Holdings HIPO shares made a new 52-week low of $1.05 on Friday. The stock was down 6.09% for the day.
- First Bancshares FBMS shares fell to $28.79 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.59%.
- Codexis CDXS shares were down 6.24% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $8.97.
- Bed Bath & Beyond BBBY shares set a new 52-week low of $7.00. The stock traded down 2.72%.
- GreenLight Biosciences GRNA shares hit a yearly low of $4.50. The stock was down 6.72% on the session.
- Vinci Partners Inv VINP stock hit $9.50 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.86%.
- Hanger HNGR stock hit a yearly low of $14.25. The stock was down 2.91% for the day.
- Invitae NVTA stock broke to a new 52-week low of $2.41 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 8.83%.
- Astra Space ASTR stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $2.02. Shares traded down 5.09%.
- Coherus BioSciences CHRS shares hit a yearly low of $6.92. The stock was down 4.51% on the session.
- Capital Southwest CSWC shares made a new 52-week low of $20.92 on Friday. The stock was down 2.82% for the day.
- Banco BBVA Argentina BBAR stock hit a new 52-week low of $2.54. The stock was down 2.66% on the session.
- Gannett Co GCI stock hit a new 52-week low of $3.48. The stock was down 0.56% on the session.
- Despegar.com DESP shares made a new 52-week low of $7.68 on Friday. The stock was down 4.92% for the day.
- ESS Tech GWH shares made a new 52-week low of $3.31 on Friday. The stock was down 3.32% for the day.
- Diversified Healthcare DHC stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $1.99. Shares traded down 0.98%.
- Business First Bancshares BFST stock set a new 52-week low of $20.81 on Friday, moving down 1.44%.
- Amneal Pharmaceuticals AMRX shares moved down 3.42% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $3.07, drifting down 3.42%.
- Symbotic SYM stock broke to a new 52-week low of $9.32 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 16.35%.
- PMV Pharma PMVP shares made a new 52-week low of $9.70 on Friday. The stock was down 5.6% for the day.
- MVB Financial MVBF stock hit $33.90 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 2.16%.
- Aurora Cannabis ACB stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $1.36. Shares traded down 6.76%.
- MaxCyte MXCT stock broke to a new 52-week low of $3.98 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 3.77%.
- Immunovant IMVT shares moved down 6.03% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $3.50, drifting down 6.03%.
- Bicycle Therapeutics BCYC stock hit a yearly low of $13.52. The stock was down 6.28% for the day.
- Inhibrx INBX stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $10.20. Shares traded down 9.62%.
- Affimed AFMD stock hit $2.57 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 4.56%.
- Global Business Travel GBTG shares were down 5.65% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $6.81.
- Nautilus Biotechnology NAUT stock hit $3.10 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 3.4%.
- MediaAlpha MAX stock drifted down 2.81% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $9.30.
- Independent Bank IBCP stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $17.99. Shares traded down 2.49%.
- Dave DAVE shares fell to $1.00 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 19.2%.
- Bright Green BGXX shares were up 4.02% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $2.18.
- Blue Bird BLBD stock drifted down 5.15% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $11.18.
- Embark Technology EMBK shares made a new 52-week low of $0.78 on Friday. The stock was down 10.18% for the day.
- Mesoblast MESO stock broke to a new 52-week low of $2.73 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 4.51%.
- Inovio Pharmaceuticals INO stock set a new 52-week low of $1.53 on Friday, moving down 6.11%.
- Caribou Biosciences CRBU stock hit a yearly low of $5.59. The stock was down 33.57% for the day.
- Tekla Life Sciences HQL shares made a new 52-week low of $13.71 on Friday. The stock was down 1.93% for the day.
- Pear Therapeutics PEAR shares set a new yearly low of $2.41 this morning. The stock was down 8.76% on the session.
- MeiraGTx Hldgs MGTX shares reached a new 52-week low of $7.62 on Friday morning, moving down 4.14%.
- Velo3D VLD shares made a new 52-week low of $1.81 on Friday. The stock was down 1.85% for the day.
- Gilat Satellite Networks GILT shares made a new 52-week low of $6.00 on Friday. The stock was down 3.69% for the day.
- GCM Grosvenor GCMG shares moved down 2.87% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $7.57, drifting down 2.87%.
- Hut 8 Mining HUT shares made a new 52-week low of $1.87 on Friday. The stock was down 4.59% for the day.
- OrganiGram Holdings OGI stock set a new 52-week low of $1.03 on Friday, moving down 4.17%.
- Rush Street Interactive RSI stock hit a yearly low of $5.05. The stock was down 6.22% for the day.
- Marine Prods MPX stock hit a yearly low of $9.44. The stock was down 3.97% for the day.
- Five Point Holdings FPH stock hit a new 52-week low of $4.61. The stock was down 2.72% on the session.
- Outbrain OB stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $5.43. Shares traded down 0.63%.
- Porch Group PRCH shares moved down 8.45% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $3.14, drifting down 8.45%.
- Seritage Growth Props SRG shares made a new 52-week low of $7.12 on Friday. The stock was down 5.64% for the day.
- Ouster OUST stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $1.78. Shares traded down 4.97%.
- Vaxxinity VAXX shares set a new yearly low of $2.40 this morning. The stock was down 8.96% on the session.
- D-MARKET Electronic HEPS shares made a new 52-week low of $0.89 on Friday. The stock was down 4.21% for the day.
- Convey Health Solutions CNVY stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $3.97. Shares traded down 5.66%.
- CURO Group Holdings CURO stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $7.03 and moving down 3.53%.
- Kezar Life Sciences KZR shares fell to $4.55 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 7.1%.
- BuzzFeed BZFD stock drifted down 7.73% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $2.00.
- SeaSpine Holdings SPNE shares were down 0.27% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $7.18.
- Innovid CTV stock hit a yearly low of $2.00. The stock was down 8.67% for the day.
- HF Foods Group HFFG shares set a new 52-week low of $4.67. The stock traded down 3.23%.
- TeraWulf WULF shares moved down 2.02% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $2.33, drifting down 2.02%.
- Sculptor Cap SCU stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $9.92. Shares traded down 5.07%.
- Tyra Biosciences TYRA stock hit $5.58 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 4.31%.
- Cepton CPTN shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.56 on Friday morning, moving down 5.85%.
- NextNav NN stock hit $2.51 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 3.96%.
- Cato CATO shares set a new yearly low of $11.58 this morning. The stock was down 2.85% on the session.
- Comtech Telecom CMTL stock hit $8.96 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 25.57%.
- Heron Therapeutics HRTX stock set a new 52-week low of $2.33 on Friday, moving down 4.07%.
- Village Farms Intl VFF shares set a new yearly low of $2.71 this morning. The stock was down 4.24% on the session.
- Veritone VERI shares made a new 52-week low of $6.46 on Friday. The stock was down 6.87% for the day.
- Lexicon Pharmaceuticals LXRX shares fell to $1.55 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 8.24%.
- Real Brokerage REAX stock broke to a new 52-week low of $1.24 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 3.7%.
- Conn's CONN shares reached a new 52-week low of $9.56 on Friday morning, moving down 5.58%.
- Rani Therapeutics Hldgs RANI shares reached a new 52-week low of $9.06 on Friday morning, moving down 2.5%.
- Tilly's TLYS stock set a new 52-week low of $7.28 on Friday, moving down 2.53%.
- Latch LTCH stock hit $1.51 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 3.73%.
- 4D Molecular Therapeutics FDMT shares made a new 52-week low of $6.81 on Friday. The stock was down 9.11% for the day.
- Hydrofarm Holdings Group HYFM stock hit $4.92 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 4.97%.
- Theseus Pharmaceuticals THRX stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $5.55 and moving down 5.66%.
- Tenaya Therapeutics TNYA stock hit $5.12 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 10.41%.
- Rallybio RLYB stock drifted down 6.14% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $6.72.
- VBI Vaccines VBIV shares set a new yearly low of $0.82 this morning. The stock was down 6.75% on the session.
- Burning Rock Biotech BNR stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.94. The stock was down 0.96% on the session.
- VistaGen Therapeutics VTGN stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $0.96 and moving down 2.91%.
- Central Valley Community CVCY shares made a new 52-week low of $16.45 on Friday. The stock was up 0.3% for the day.
- Sophia Genetics SOPH shares fell to $2.72 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 9.33%.
- Quad/Graphics QUAD stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $3.19. Shares traded down 2.73%.
- Vera Bradley VRA shares were down 6.24% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $5.38.
- Macrogenics MGNX stock hit a yearly low of $2.81. The stock was down 7.49% for the day.
- Gelesis Holdings GLS stock drifted down 3.63% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $2.36.
- P3 Health Partners PIII shares reached a new 52-week low of $4.07 on Friday morning, moving down 1.55%.
- Hurco Companies HURC stock broke to a new 52-week low of $25.23 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 0.61%.
- Bird Glb BRDS stock broke to a new 52-week low of $0.56 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 5.98%.
- DermTech DMTK shares hit a yearly low of $5.33. The stock was down 10.32% on the session.
- Wejo Gr WEJO stock hit $1.54 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 19.51%.
- Boxed BOXD shares set a new 52-week low of $2.01. The stock traded down 16.03%.
- Compugen CGEN stock drifted down 9.51% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $1.64.
- First Community FCCO shares hit a yearly low of $17.55. The stock was down 3.81% on the session.
- Zenvia ZENV shares moved down 2.08% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $3.28, drifting down 2.08%.
- Omeros OMER stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $2.04. Shares traded down 3.97%.
- Gamida Cell GMDA stock hit $2.02 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 5.16%.
- BankFinancial BFIN stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $9.58 and moving 0.0% (flat).
- Cellectis CLLS stock set a new 52-week low of $2.78 on Friday, moving down 9.74%.
- Neuberger Berman NHS stock hit a new 52-week low of $8.50. The stock was down 3.62% on the session.
- Finance of America FOA stock set a new 52-week low of $1.99 on Friday, moving down 4.33%.
- So-Young Intl SY shares fell to $0.90 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.37%.
- Romeo Power RMO stock hit $0.64 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 2.26%.
- Codex DNA DNAY shares hit a yearly low of $3.10. The stock was down 6.02% on the session.
- Aptose Biosciences APTO shares moved down 3.99% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $0.88, drifting down 3.99%.
- Endo International ENDP shares hit a yearly low of $0.34. The stock was down 8.23% on the session.
- Praxis Precision Medicine PRAX shares moved up 0.57% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $1.67, drifting up 0.57%.
- Precision BioSciences DTIL stock hit $1.27 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 11.19%.
- Aberdeen Japan Equity JEQ shares made a new 52-week low of $5.81 on Friday. The stock was down 1.77% for the day.
- Ampco-Pittsburgh AP shares were down 2.98% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $3.89.
- Liberty TripAdvisor Hldgs LTRPA shares set a new yearly low of $0.95 this morning. The stock was down 2.0% on the session.
- LAVA Therapeutics LVTX stock broke to a new 52-week low of $2.59 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 0.7%.
- Exela Technologies XELA stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $0.16 and moving down 7.57%.
- SAB Biotherapeutics SABS shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.53 on Friday morning, moving down 10.46%.
- Sharps Compliance SMED stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $3.39. Shares traded down 4.23%.
- Hall Of Fame Resort HOFV stock set a new 52-week low of $0.56 on Friday, moving down 4.37%.
- Shift Technologies SFT stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $0.75 and moving down 4.06%.
- Burcon NutraScience BRCN shares set a new yearly low of $0.57 this morning. The stock was 0.0% (flat) on the session.
- Phoenix Motor PEV stock broke to a new 52-week low of $3.12 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 4.46%.
- Lucira Health LHDX shares fell to $1.52 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 7.52%.
- 4d pharma LBPS shares were down 2.68% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $2.58.
- Flora Growth FLGC shares fell to $0.72 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 0.13%.
- IM Cannabis IMCC stock set a new 52-week low of $0.75 on Friday, moving down 7.18%.
- SAI.TECH Global SAI stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $4.17. Shares traded up 4.19%.
- Kirkland's KIRK stock hit a yearly low of $4.41. The stock was down 3.49% for the day.
- CarLotz LOTZ stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.47. The stock was down 6.87% on the session.
- Medicenna Therapeutics MDNA stock hit $0.85 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 7.05%.
- Boxlight BOXL shares made a new 52-week low of $0.73 on Friday. The stock was down 4.06% for the day.
- Visionary Education Tech VEDU stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $1.15. Shares traded down 3.28%.
- S&W Seed SANW stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $1.08. Shares traded down 4.35%.
- Elevation Oncology ELEV stock hit $1.80 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 5.1%.
- BioVie BIVI stock set a new 52-week low of $1.70 on Friday, moving down 4.62%.
- Integrated Media Tech IMTE shares set a new yearly low of $2.35 this morning. The stock was up 3.4% on the session.
- Mfs Intermediate High Inc CIF shares reached a new 52-week low of $2.04 on Friday morning, moving down 1.44%.
- Strata Skin Sciences SSKN shares set a new yearly low of $1.01 this morning. The stock was down 0.95% on the session.
- enVVeno Medical NVNO shares hit a yearly low of $3.74. The stock was 0.0% (flat) on the session.
- Greenbrook TMS GBNH shares set a new 52-week low of $1.99. The stock traded down 9.07%.
- Forward Pharma FWP shares were down 4.15% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $4.70.
- iMedia Brands IMBI stock hit a yearly low of $1.35. The stock was down 6.16% for the day.
- Wireless Telecom Group WTT shares fell to $1.37 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.43%.
- WaveDancer WAVD shares hit a yearly low of $1.72. The stock was down 7.85% on the session.
- Helbiz HLBZ shares were down 7.99% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $0.76.
- TRACON Pharma TCON shares moved down 7.01% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $1.32, drifting down 7.01%.
- Harbor Custom Dev HCDI shares fell to $1.64 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 3.99%.
- TOP Ships TOPS stock hit a yearly low of $0.54. The stock was down 5.7% for the day.
- Safe-T Gr SFET shares were up 4.04% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $0.47.
- Advanced Human Imaging AHI stock set a new 52-week low of $0.61 on Friday, moving down 8.52%.
- Rail Vision RVSN shares were down 3.26% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $0.88.
- InMed Pharmaceuticals INM shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.62 on Friday morning, moving down 3.03%.
- SuperCom SPCB shares set a new yearly low of $0.29 this morning. The stock was down 5.81% on the session.
- Altamira Therapeutics CYTO stock broke to a new 52-week low of $0.56 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 8.17%.
- Sharps Technology STSS stock hit a yearly low of $0.92. The stock was down 3.6% for the day.
