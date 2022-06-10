ñol

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Friday

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
June 10, 2022 11:45 AM | 41 min read

 

On Friday, 422 stocks made new 52-week lows.

Areas of Interest About Today's 52-Week Lows:

  • Amazon.com AMZN was the largest firm on a market cap basis to set a new 52-week low.
  • Quoin Pharmaceuticals QNRX was the smallest, in terms of market cap, to set a new 52-week low.
  • Fulcrum Therapeutics FULC's stock came under the most pressure, trading down 45.98% to reach a new 52-week low.
  • BankFinancial BFIN's stock made the biggest bounce back, actually moving up 0.0% shortly after hitting a new 52-week low.

These stocks set new 52-week lows on Friday:

  • Intel INTC shares reached a new 52-week low of $39.22 on Friday morning, moving down 1.54%.
  • Wells Fargo WFC stock hit a new 52-week low of $40.37. The stock was down 4.83% on the session.
  • Texas Instruments TXN stock broke to a new 52-week low of $157.70 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 2.28%.
  • Diageo DEO shares set a new 52-week low of $174.15. The stock traded down 1.84%.
  • Goldman Sachs Group GS shares were down 4.78% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $288.57.
  • Anheuser-Busch InBev BUD stock drifted down 1.86% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $51.21.
  • 3M MMM stock broke to a new 52-week low of $139.55 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 2.85%.
  • General Electric GE stock hit a new 52-week low of $71.04. The stock was down 4.59% on the session.
  • Intuitive Surgical ISRG stock broke to a new 52-week low of $203.96 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 2.38%.
  • Micron Technology MU stock drifted down 5.07% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $62.28.
  • Edwards Lifesciences EW shares reached a new 52-week low of $91.34 on Friday morning, moving down 0.85%.
  • Boston Scientific BSX shares set a new 52-week low of $36.91. The stock traded down 1.98%.
  • RELX RELX stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $26.39. Shares traded down 1.46%.
  • Roper Technologies ROP shares were down 3.74% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $390.04.
  • Sumitomo Mitsui Financial SMFG shares fell to $5.70 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.63%.
  • Workday WDAY shares reached a new 52-week low of $147.85 on Friday morning, moving down 3.75%.
  • Warner Bros.Discovery WBD shares moved down 3.93% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $14.87, drifting down 3.93%.
  • BBVA BBVA shares made a new 52-week low of $4.51 on Friday. The stock was down 8.13% for the day.
  • CRH CRH shares set a new 52-week low of $37.20. The stock traded down 6.2%.
  • Mizuho Financial Gr MFG stock hit a new 52-week low of $2.15. The stock was down 1.89% on the session.
  • Equity Residential EQR stock set a new 52-week low of $70.74 on Friday, moving down 0.55%.
  • Verisk Analytics VRSK shares reached a new 52-week low of $163.00 on Friday morning, moving down 1.78%.
  • CBRE Group CBRE stock hit $72.92 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.93%.
  • State Street STT stock drifted down 4.36% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $64.97.
  • Equifax EFX stock hit $184.37 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 3.56%.
  • Vulcan Materials VMC stock hit a new 52-week low of $155.07. The stock was down 3.32% on the session.
  • Mid-America Apartment MAA stock hit a new 52-week low of $165.84. The stock was down 0.36% on the session.
  • Huntington Bancshares HBAN shares made a new 52-week low of $12.49 on Friday. The stock was down 3.78% for the day.
  • Expedia Group EXPE stock hit a new 52-week low of $115.02. The stock was down 5.65% on the session.
  • KeyCorp KEY shares fell to $17.84 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 3.75%.
  • Teradyne TER shares set a new yearly low of $97.44 this morning. The stock was down 3.6% on the session.
  • Boston Properties BXP shares hit a yearly low of $96.56. The stock was down 1.42% on the session.
  • Healthpeak Properties PEAK stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $25.35. Shares traded down 1.05%.
  • NortonLifeLock NLOK shares moved down 4.16% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $23.23, drifting down 4.16%.
  • Carnival CCL shares made a new 52-week low of $11.11 on Friday. The stock was down 4.65% for the day.
  • Liberty SiriusXM Gr LSXMB shares set a new 52-week low of $37.69. The stock traded down 9.18%.
  • Carnival CUK stock set a new 52-week low of $10.27 on Friday, moving down 4.8%.
  • Royal Caribbean Gr RCL shares made a new 52-week low of $46.28 on Friday. The stock was down 6.01% for the day.
  • Charles River CRL stock drifted down 3.93% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $215.04.
  • Nomura Holdings NMR shares hit a yearly low of $3.56. The stock was down 2.72% on the session.
  • Regency Centers REG shares made a new 52-week low of $61.13 on Friday. The stock was down 1.26% for the day.
  • James Hardie Industries JHX stock drifted down 2.17% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $23.36.
  • Medical Properties Trust MPW stock hit $15.78 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.07%.
  • SK Telecom Co SKM shares hit a yearly low of $23.80. The stock was down 1.0% on the session.
  • Amerco UHAL stock hit $475.00 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 2.25%.
  • Logitech International LOGI stock set a new 52-week low of $55.35 on Friday, moving down 2.53%.
  • Lamar Advertising LAMR shares hit a yearly low of $88.06. The stock was down 4.33% on the session.
  • DaVita DVA stock hit $91.70 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.09%.
  • Universal Health Services UHS stock hit a yearly low of $114.11. The stock was down 1.61% for the day.
  • Zendesk ZEN shares moved down 5.9% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $64.18, drifting down 5.9%.
  • Cognex CGNX stock hit a new 52-week low of $44.35. The stock was down 2.49% on the session.
  • Gol Intelligent Airlines GOL shares reached a new 52-week low of $4.72 on Friday morning, moving down 4.43%.
  • Qualtrics International XM shares made a new 52-week low of $12.80 on Friday. The stock was down 7.06% for the day.
  • Exact Sciences EXAS stock hit a yearly low of $41.05. The stock was down 7.24% for the day.
  • Jefferies Financial Group JEF stock hit a yearly low of $28.52. The stock was down 4.82% for the day.
  • Ciena CIEN shares hit a yearly low of $45.04. The stock was down 3.36% on the session.
  • Robinhood Markets HOOD stock hit a yearly low of $7.66. The stock was down 4.17% for the day.
  • US Foods Hldg USFD stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $29.19 and moving down 3.17%.
  • Apartment Income REIT AIRC stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $40.82 and moving down 1.27%.
  • Kilroy Realty KRC shares set a new 52-week low of $53.23. The stock traded down 1.3%.
  • First American Financial FAF shares moved down 3.31% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $56.05, drifting down 3.31%.
  • Vornado Realty VNO stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $30.81. Shares traded down 0.16%.
  • Valley National VLY shares made a new 52-week low of $11.09 on Friday. The stock was down 3.6% for the day.
  • Lyft LYFT shares hit a yearly low of $16.08. The stock was down 4.66% on the session.
  • First Finl Bankshares FFIN shares set a new 52-week low of $38.60. The stock traded down 2.73%.
  • HashiCorp HCP stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $28.06. Shares traded down 4.78%.
  • RingCentral RNG stock hit a yearly low of $54.12. The stock was down 6.32% for the day.
  • Penumbra PEN shares moved down 0.85% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $129.60, drifting down 0.85%.
  • Cousins Props CUZ shares were down 1.32% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $31.93.
  • ASGN ASGN shares hit a yearly low of $90.30. The stock was down 3.18% on the session.
  • Douglas Emmett DEI shares set a new yearly low of $25.27 this morning. The stock was down 1.2% on the session.
  • ManpowerGroup MAN shares were down 3.3% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $83.72.
  • Terreno Realty TRNO stock drifted down 2.61% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $58.05.
  • Smartsheet SMAR shares reached a new 52-week low of $32.85 on Friday morning, moving down 7.57%.
  • Janus Henderson Gr JHG shares set a new 52-week low of $25.24. The stock traded down 3.85%.
  • Helen Of Troy HELE stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $169.56. Shares traded down 2.58%.
  • Evercore EVR shares set a new 52-week low of $99.75. The stock traded down 5.98%.
  • Tempur Sealy Intl TPX shares hit a yearly low of $22.46. The stock was down 5.54% on the session.
  • Howard Hughes HHC stock hit a new 52-week low of $75.61. The stock was down 4.32% on the session.
  • Enstar Gr ESGR stock drifted down 1.06% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $214.74.
  • Hanesbrands HBI shares were down 2.63% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $10.85.
  • Maximus MMS shares reached a new 52-week low of $60.34 on Friday morning, moving down 1.47%.
  • Cushman & Wakefield CWK shares were down 2.31% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $15.95.
  • Peloton Interactive PTON stock hit a new 52-week low of $10.47. The stock was down 5.22% on the session.
  • Freshworks FRSH stock hit $11.54 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 14.94%.
  • DigitalBridge Group DBRG shares fell to $5.12 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.76%.
  • SL Green Realty SLG shares set a new yearly low of $52.50 this morning. The stock was down 0.8% on the session.
  • Cohen & Steers CNS shares made a new 52-week low of $68.85 on Friday. The stock was down 0.77% for the day.
  • Victoria's Secret VSCO shares hit a yearly low of $37.28. The stock was down 2.42% on the session.
  • Surgery Partners SGRY stock hit a yearly low of $33.68. The stock was down 4.91% for the day.
  • Conmed CNMD stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $99.73 and moving down 1.78%.
  • Simmons First National SFNC shares hit a yearly low of $22.82. The stock was down 3.42% on the session.
  • Outfront Media OUT stock set a new 52-week low of $17.52 on Friday, moving down 4.62%.
  • Aurora Innovation AUR shares set a new 52-week low of $2.38. The stock traded down 10.0%.
  • Copa Holdings CPA shares were down 1.54% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $63.87.
  • Super Group (SGHC) SGHC shares were down 2.62% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $5.25.
  • Neogen NEOG shares reached a new 52-week low of $24.11 on Friday morning, moving down 2.18%.
  • Hudson Pacific Properties HPP shares reached a new 52-week low of $17.86 on Friday morning, moving down 0.66%.
  • Progyny PGNY stock drifted down 3.91% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $27.72.
  • GoodRx Holdings GDRX stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $6.27 and moving down 6.65%.
  • Arbor Realty Trust ABR shares fell to $15.26 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.92%.
  • Safehold SAFE shares made a new 52-week low of $38.21 on Friday. The stock was down 2.48% for the day.
  • Turkcell Iletisim TKC stock hit a yearly low of $2.65. The stock was down 0.55% for the day.
  • Golub Capital BDC GBDC stock drifted down 1.21% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $13.41.
  • First Merchants FRME stock hit a yearly low of $37.49. The stock was down 3.09% for the day.
  • Macerich MAC stock hit a yearly low of $10.33. The stock was down 2.99% for the day.
  • Trupanion TRUP stock set a new 52-week low of $54.08 on Friday, moving down 8.95%.
  • Kyndryl Hldgs KD stock hit a new 52-week low of $9.67. The stock was down 4.03% on the session.
  • First Advantage FA stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $13.80 and moving down 2.95%.
  • Energizer Holdings ENR stock broke to a new 52-week low of $28.94 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 0.94%.
  • Cvent Holding CVT stock drifted down 11.21% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $3.30.
  • Rocket Lab USA RKLB stock hit a yearly low of $4.25. The stock was down 3.94% for the day.
  • SIGNA Sports United SSU shares fell to $5.81 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 7.04%.
  • PTC Therapeutics PTCT shares set a new 52-week low of $26.03. The stock traded down 4.04%.
  • Frontdoor FTDR stock drifted down 5.63% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $22.64.
  • American Assets Trust AAT stock hit $30.54 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.73%.
  • First Financial Bancor FFBC stock hit $19.45 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 2.55%.
  • Embraer ERJ stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $9.66. Shares traded down 6.36%.
  • Brandywine Realty Trust BDN shares set a new 52-week low of $10.26. The stock traded down 1.67%.
  • Newmark Group NMRK stock hit a new 52-week low of $9.46. The stock was down 1.88% on the session.
  • Sweetgreen SG stock hit a yearly low of $15.17. The stock was down 4.37% for the day.
  • Tilray TLRY shares set a new 52-week low of $3.44. The stock traded down 4.82%.
  • Digital Turbine APPS shares reached a new 52-week low of $17.36 on Friday morning, moving down 7.91%.
  • Piedmont Office Realty PDM shares moved down 1.44% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $13.58, drifting down 1.44%.
  • Warby Parker WRBY stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $14.39 and moving down 4.58%.
  • Hercules Capital HTGC stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $13.30. Shares traded down 2.19%.
  • Forge Global Holdings FRGE stock hit $9.39 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 11.06%.
  • Sterling Check STER shares hit a yearly low of $16.65. The stock was down 6.2% on the session.
  • Live Oak Bancshares LOB stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $35.50 and moving down 3.47%.
  • Sinclair Broadcast Group SBGI stock drifted down 3.11% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $21.69.
  • Relay Therapeutics RLAY shares hit a yearly low of $13.72. The stock was down 11.54% on the session.
  • Horace Mann Educators HMN shares reached a new 52-week low of $35.92 on Friday morning, moving down 1.17%.
  • Eagle Bancorp EGBN shares hit a yearly low of $46.13. The stock was down 2.25% on the session.
  • Tri-Continental TY stock hit $27.24 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 5.67%.
  • PRA Group PRAA shares were down 2.22% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $35.96.
  • iHeartMedia IHRT shares were down 11.39% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $9.66.
  • Myriad Genetics MYGN shares set a new 52-week low of $17.00. The stock traded down 1.6%.
  • TDCX TDCX stock hit $9.08 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 7.58%.
  • FIGS FIGS stock hit a yearly low of $7.81. The stock was down 3.19% for the day.
  • Capitol Federal Financial CFFN stock broke to a new 52-week low of $9.31 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 0.9%.
  • KKR Real Estate Finance KREF shares hit a yearly low of $18.18. The stock was down 3.34% on the session.
  • First Bancorp FBNC shares were down 2.54% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $35.14.
  • Empire State Realty Trust ESRT stock hit a new 52-week low of $7.31. The stock was down 1.08% on the session.
  • Xencor XNCR stock drifted down 3.87% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $20.57.
  • Sapiens Intl Corp SPNS stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $22.00. Shares traded down 3.7%.
  • Cornerstone Strategic CLM shares fell to $9.86 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 2.81%.
  • First Foundation FFWM stock hit $20.79 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 2.35%.
  • Grupo Financiero Galicia GGAL stock set a new 52-week low of $7.63 on Friday, moving down 3.16%.
  • ACV Auctions ACVA shares were down 5.36% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $7.08.
  • iRobot IRBT shares hit a yearly low of $40.71. The stock was down 4.31% on the session.
  • CS Disco LAW stock broke to a new 52-week low of $18.42 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 9.31%.
  • Intapp INTA shares reached a new 52-week low of $16.60 on Friday morning, moving down 6.17%.
  • Cronos Group CRON shares set a new yearly low of $2.71 this morning. The stock was down 2.81% on the session.
  • Radware RDWR stock set a new 52-week low of $22.60 on Friday, moving down 2.24%.
  • LivePerson LPSN stock set a new 52-week low of $13.67 on Friday, moving down 7.54%.
  • NOVONIX NVX shares set a new 52-week low of $8.29. The stock traded down 7.32%.
  • Bright Health Gr BHG shares set a new yearly low of $1.56 this morning. The stock was down 3.01% on the session.
  • UMH Properties UMH stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $18.30. Shares traded down 1.92%.
  • Celldex Therapeutics CLDX shares made a new 52-week low of $21.05 on Friday. The stock was down 2.4% for the day.
  • Vivint Smart Home VVNT shares set a new yearly low of $4.54 this morning. The stock was down 14.22% on the session.
  • 23andMe Holding ME stock set a new 52-week low of $2.13 on Friday, moving down 0.47%.
  • Pacific Biosciences PACB shares were down 6.61% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $4.22.
  • Broadmark Realty Capital BRMK shares reached a new 52-week low of $6.91 on Friday morning, moving down 2.46%.
  • Starry Group Holdings STRY shares were down 8.08% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $5.40.
  • Dole DOLE stock hit a yearly low of $9.05. The stock was down 0.65% for the day.
  • SiriusPoint SPNT shares set a new yearly low of $5.26 this morning. The stock was down 2.93% on the session.
  • CBRE Clarion Glb Real Est IGR shares fell to $7.33 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 2.32%.
  • Microvast Holdings MVST stock drifted down 6.9% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $2.75.
  • Sleep Number SNBR shares set a new 52-week low of $37.13. The stock traded down 4.48%.
  • World Acceptance WRLD stock broke to a new 52-week low of $121.35 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 0.09%.
  • Cazoo Gr CZOO stock hit $1.05 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 7.39%.
  • Morphic Holding MORF shares moved down 9.36% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $20.99, drifting down 9.36%.
  • Ranpak Hldgs PACK shares hit a yearly low of $9.34. The stock was down 8.75% on the session.
  • Plymouth Industrial REIT PLYM stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $18.45 and moving down 2.04%.
  • SoundHound AI SOUN shares fell to $3.70 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 10.6%.
  • Stitch Fix SFIX stock hit $6.18 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 13.56%.
  • Keros Therapeutics KROS stock set a new 52-week low of $27.78 on Friday, moving down 7.96%.
  • Riot Blockchain RIOT stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $5.16. Shares traded down 4.57%.
  • Vacasa VCSA stock hit a new 52-week low of $3.04. The stock was down 6.82% on the session.
  • Gevo GEVO stock set a new 52-week low of $2.73 on Friday, moving down 5.44%.
  • Organogenesis Hldgs ORGO shares reached a new 52-week low of $4.92 on Friday morning, moving down 1.18%.
  • Clear Channel Outdoor CCO stock hit $1.35 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 5.86%.
  • IDT IDT shares moved up 0.01% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $23.50, drifting up 0.01%.
  • Central Pacific Financial CPF shares fell to $22.25 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 2.58%.
  • Hippo Holdings HIPO shares made a new 52-week low of $1.05 on Friday. The stock was down 6.09% for the day.
  • First Bancshares FBMS shares fell to $28.79 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.59%.
  • Codexis CDXS shares were down 6.24% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $8.97.
  • Bed Bath & Beyond BBBY shares set a new 52-week low of $7.00. The stock traded down 2.72%.
  • GreenLight Biosciences GRNA shares hit a yearly low of $4.50. The stock was down 6.72% on the session.
  • Vinci Partners Inv VINP stock hit $9.50 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.86%.
  • Hanger HNGR stock hit a yearly low of $14.25. The stock was down 2.91% for the day.
  • Invitae NVTA stock broke to a new 52-week low of $2.41 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 8.83%.
  • Astra Space ASTR stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $2.02. Shares traded down 5.09%.
  • Coherus BioSciences CHRS shares hit a yearly low of $6.92. The stock was down 4.51% on the session.
  • Capital Southwest CSWC shares made a new 52-week low of $20.92 on Friday. The stock was down 2.82% for the day.
  • Banco BBVA Argentina BBAR stock hit a new 52-week low of $2.54. The stock was down 2.66% on the session.
  • Gannett Co GCI stock hit a new 52-week low of $3.48. The stock was down 0.56% on the session.
  • Despegar.com DESP shares made a new 52-week low of $7.68 on Friday. The stock was down 4.92% for the day.
  • ESS Tech GWH shares made a new 52-week low of $3.31 on Friday. The stock was down 3.32% for the day.
  • Diversified Healthcare DHC stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $1.99. Shares traded down 0.98%.
  • Business First Bancshares BFST stock set a new 52-week low of $20.81 on Friday, moving down 1.44%.
  • Amneal Pharmaceuticals AMRX shares moved down 3.42% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $3.07, drifting down 3.42%.
  • Symbotic SYM stock broke to a new 52-week low of $9.32 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 16.35%.
  • PMV Pharma PMVP shares made a new 52-week low of $9.70 on Friday. The stock was down 5.6% for the day.
  • MVB Financial MVBF stock hit $33.90 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 2.16%.
  • Aurora Cannabis ACB stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $1.36. Shares traded down 6.76%.
  • MaxCyte MXCT stock broke to a new 52-week low of $3.98 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 3.77%.
  • Immunovant IMVT shares moved down 6.03% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $3.50, drifting down 6.03%.
  • Bicycle Therapeutics BCYC stock hit a yearly low of $13.52. The stock was down 6.28% for the day.
  • Inhibrx INBX stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $10.20. Shares traded down 9.62%.
  • Affimed AFMD stock hit $2.57 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 4.56%.
  • Global Business Travel GBTG shares were down 5.65% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $6.81.
  • Nautilus Biotechnology NAUT stock hit $3.10 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 3.4%.
  • MediaAlpha MAX stock drifted down 2.81% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $9.30.
  • Independent Bank IBCP stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $17.99. Shares traded down 2.49%.
  • Dave DAVE shares fell to $1.00 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 19.2%.
  • Bright Green BGXX shares were up 4.02% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $2.18.
  • Blue Bird BLBD stock drifted down 5.15% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $11.18.
  • Embark Technology EMBK shares made a new 52-week low of $0.78 on Friday. The stock was down 10.18% for the day.
  • Mesoblast MESO stock broke to a new 52-week low of $2.73 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 4.51%.
  • Inovio Pharmaceuticals INO stock set a new 52-week low of $1.53 on Friday, moving down 6.11%.
  • Caribou Biosciences CRBU stock hit a yearly low of $5.59. The stock was down 33.57% for the day.
  • Tekla Life Sciences HQL shares made a new 52-week low of $13.71 on Friday. The stock was down 1.93% for the day.
  • Pear Therapeutics PEAR shares set a new yearly low of $2.41 this morning. The stock was down 8.76% on the session.
  • MeiraGTx Hldgs MGTX shares reached a new 52-week low of $7.62 on Friday morning, moving down 4.14%.
  • Velo3D VLD shares made a new 52-week low of $1.81 on Friday. The stock was down 1.85% for the day.
  • Gilat Satellite Networks GILT shares made a new 52-week low of $6.00 on Friday. The stock was down 3.69% for the day.
  • GCM Grosvenor GCMG shares moved down 2.87% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $7.57, drifting down 2.87%.
  • Hut 8 Mining HUT shares made a new 52-week low of $1.87 on Friday. The stock was down 4.59% for the day.
  • OrganiGram Holdings OGI stock set a new 52-week low of $1.03 on Friday, moving down 4.17%.
  • Rush Street Interactive RSI stock hit a yearly low of $5.05. The stock was down 6.22% for the day.
  • Marine Prods MPX stock hit a yearly low of $9.44. The stock was down 3.97% for the day.
  • Five Point Holdings FPH stock hit a new 52-week low of $4.61. The stock was down 2.72% on the session.
  • Outbrain OB stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $5.43. Shares traded down 0.63%.
  • Porch Group PRCH shares moved down 8.45% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $3.14, drifting down 8.45%.
  • Seritage Growth Props SRG shares made a new 52-week low of $7.12 on Friday. The stock was down 5.64% for the day.
  • Ouster OUST stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $1.78. Shares traded down 4.97%.
  • Vaxxinity VAXX shares set a new yearly low of $2.40 this morning. The stock was down 8.96% on the session.
  • D-MARKET Electronic HEPS shares made a new 52-week low of $0.89 on Friday. The stock was down 4.21% for the day.
  • Convey Health Solutions CNVY stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $3.97. Shares traded down 5.66%.
  • CURO Group Holdings CURO stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $7.03 and moving down 3.53%.
  • Kezar Life Sciences KZR shares fell to $4.55 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 7.1%.
  • BuzzFeed BZFD stock drifted down 7.73% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $2.00.
  • SeaSpine Holdings SPNE shares were down 0.27% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $7.18.
  • Innovid CTV stock hit a yearly low of $2.00. The stock was down 8.67% for the day.
  • HF Foods Group HFFG shares set a new 52-week low of $4.67. The stock traded down 3.23%.
  • TeraWulf WULF shares moved down 2.02% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $2.33, drifting down 2.02%.
  • Sculptor Cap SCU stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $9.92. Shares traded down 5.07%.
  • Tyra Biosciences TYRA stock hit $5.58 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 4.31%.
  • Cepton CPTN shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.56 on Friday morning, moving down 5.85%.
  • NextNav NN stock hit $2.51 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 3.96%.
  • Cato CATO shares set a new yearly low of $11.58 this morning. The stock was down 2.85% on the session.
  • Comtech Telecom CMTL stock hit $8.96 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 25.57%.
  • Heron Therapeutics HRTX stock set a new 52-week low of $2.33 on Friday, moving down 4.07%.
  • Village Farms Intl VFF shares set a new yearly low of $2.71 this morning. The stock was down 4.24% on the session.
  • Veritone VERI shares made a new 52-week low of $6.46 on Friday. The stock was down 6.87% for the day.
  • Lexicon Pharmaceuticals LXRX shares fell to $1.55 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 8.24%.
  • Real Brokerage REAX stock broke to a new 52-week low of $1.24 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 3.7%.
  • Conn's CONN shares reached a new 52-week low of $9.56 on Friday morning, moving down 5.58%.
  • Rani Therapeutics Hldgs RANI shares reached a new 52-week low of $9.06 on Friday morning, moving down 2.5%.
  • Tilly's TLYS stock set a new 52-week low of $7.28 on Friday, moving down 2.53%.
  • Latch LTCH stock hit $1.51 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 3.73%.
  • 4D Molecular Therapeutics FDMT shares made a new 52-week low of $6.81 on Friday. The stock was down 9.11% for the day.
  • Hydrofarm Holdings Group HYFM stock hit $4.92 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 4.97%.
  • Theseus Pharmaceuticals THRX stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $5.55 and moving down 5.66%.
  • Tenaya Therapeutics TNYA stock hit $5.12 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 10.41%.
  • Rallybio RLYB stock drifted down 6.14% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $6.72.
  • VBI Vaccines VBIV shares set a new yearly low of $0.82 this morning. The stock was down 6.75% on the session.
  • Burning Rock Biotech BNR stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.94. The stock was down 0.96% on the session.
  • VistaGen Therapeutics VTGN stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $0.96 and moving down 2.91%.
  • Central Valley Community CVCY shares made a new 52-week low of $16.45 on Friday. The stock was up 0.3% for the day.
  • Sophia Genetics SOPH shares fell to $2.72 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 9.33%.
  • Quad/Graphics QUAD stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $3.19. Shares traded down 2.73%.
  • Vera Bradley VRA shares were down 6.24% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $5.38.
  • Macrogenics MGNX stock hit a yearly low of $2.81. The stock was down 7.49% for the day.
  • Gelesis Holdings GLS stock drifted down 3.63% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $2.36.
  • P3 Health Partners PIII shares reached a new 52-week low of $4.07 on Friday morning, moving down 1.55%.
  • Hurco Companies HURC stock broke to a new 52-week low of $25.23 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 0.61%.
  • Bird Glb BRDS stock broke to a new 52-week low of $0.56 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 5.98%.
  • DermTech DMTK shares hit a yearly low of $5.33. The stock was down 10.32% on the session.
  • Wejo Gr WEJO stock hit $1.54 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 19.51%.
  • Boxed BOXD shares set a new 52-week low of $2.01. The stock traded down 16.03%.
  • Compugen CGEN stock drifted down 9.51% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $1.64.
  • First Community FCCO shares hit a yearly low of $17.55. The stock was down 3.81% on the session.
  • Zenvia ZENV shares moved down 2.08% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $3.28, drifting down 2.08%.
  • Omeros OMER stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $2.04. Shares traded down 3.97%.
  • Gamida Cell GMDA stock hit $2.02 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 5.16%.
  • BankFinancial BFIN stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $9.58 and moving 0.0% (flat).
  • Cellectis CLLS stock set a new 52-week low of $2.78 on Friday, moving down 9.74%.
  • Neuberger Berman NHS stock hit a new 52-week low of $8.50. The stock was down 3.62% on the session.
  • Finance of America FOA stock set a new 52-week low of $1.99 on Friday, moving down 4.33%.
  • So-Young Intl SY shares fell to $0.90 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.37%.
  • Romeo Power RMO stock hit $0.64 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 2.26%.
  • Codex DNA DNAY shares hit a yearly low of $3.10. The stock was down 6.02% on the session.
  • Aptose Biosciences APTO shares moved down 3.99% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $0.88, drifting down 3.99%.
  • Endo International ENDP shares hit a yearly low of $0.34. The stock was down 8.23% on the session.
  • Praxis Precision Medicine PRAX shares moved up 0.57% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $1.67, drifting up 0.57%.
  • Precision BioSciences DTIL stock hit $1.27 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 11.19%.
  • Aberdeen Japan Equity JEQ shares made a new 52-week low of $5.81 on Friday. The stock was down 1.77% for the day.
  • Ampco-Pittsburgh AP shares were down 2.98% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $3.89.
  • Liberty TripAdvisor Hldgs LTRPA shares set a new yearly low of $0.95 this morning. The stock was down 2.0% on the session.
  • LAVA Therapeutics LVTX stock broke to a new 52-week low of $2.59 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 0.7%.
  • Exela Technologies XELA stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $0.16 and moving down 7.57%.
  • SAB Biotherapeutics SABS shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.53 on Friday morning, moving down 10.46%.
  • Sharps Compliance SMED stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $3.39. Shares traded down 4.23%.
  • Hall Of Fame Resort HOFV stock set a new 52-week low of $0.56 on Friday, moving down 4.37%.
  • Shift Technologies SFT stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $0.75 and moving down 4.06%.
  • Burcon NutraScience BRCN shares set a new yearly low of $0.57 this morning. The stock was 0.0% (flat) on the session.
  • Phoenix Motor PEV stock broke to a new 52-week low of $3.12 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 4.46%.
  • Lucira Health LHDX shares fell to $1.52 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 7.52%.
  • 4d pharma LBPS shares were down 2.68% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $2.58.
  • Flora Growth FLGC shares fell to $0.72 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 0.13%.
  • IM Cannabis IMCC stock set a new 52-week low of $0.75 on Friday, moving down 7.18%.
  • SAI.TECH Global SAI stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $4.17. Shares traded up 4.19%.
  • Kirkland's KIRK stock hit a yearly low of $4.41. The stock was down 3.49% for the day.
  • CarLotz LOTZ stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.47. The stock was down 6.87% on the session.
  • Medicenna Therapeutics MDNA stock hit $0.85 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 7.05%.
  • Boxlight BOXL shares made a new 52-week low of $0.73 on Friday. The stock was down 4.06% for the day.
  • Visionary Education Tech VEDU stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $1.15. Shares traded down 3.28%.
  • S&W Seed SANW stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $1.08. Shares traded down 4.35%.
  • Elevation Oncology ELEV stock hit $1.80 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 5.1%.
  • BioVie BIVI stock set a new 52-week low of $1.70 on Friday, moving down 4.62%.
  • Integrated Media Tech IMTE shares set a new yearly low of $2.35 this morning. The stock was up 3.4% on the session.
  • Mfs Intermediate High Inc CIF shares reached a new 52-week low of $2.04 on Friday morning, moving down 1.44%.
  • Strata Skin Sciences SSKN shares set a new yearly low of $1.01 this morning. The stock was down 0.95% on the session.
  • enVVeno Medical NVNO shares hit a yearly low of $3.74. The stock was 0.0% (flat) on the session.
  • Greenbrook TMS GBNH shares set a new 52-week low of $1.99. The stock traded down 9.07%.
  • Forward Pharma FWP shares were down 4.15% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $4.70.
  • iMedia Brands IMBI stock hit a yearly low of $1.35. The stock was down 6.16% for the day.
  • Wireless Telecom Group WTT shares fell to $1.37 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.43%.
  • WaveDancer WAVD shares hit a yearly low of $1.72. The stock was down 7.85% on the session.
  • Helbiz HLBZ shares were down 7.99% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $0.76.
  • TRACON Pharma TCON shares moved down 7.01% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $1.32, drifting down 7.01%.
  • Harbor Custom Dev HCDI shares fell to $1.64 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 3.99%.
  • TOP Ships TOPS stock hit a yearly low of $0.54. The stock was down 5.7% for the day.
  • Safe-T Gr SFET shares were up 4.04% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $0.47.
  • Advanced Human Imaging AHI stock set a new 52-week low of $0.61 on Friday, moving down 8.52%.
  • Rail Vision RVSN shares were down 3.26% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $0.88.
  • InMed Pharmaceuticals INM shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.62 on Friday morning, moving down 3.03%.
  • SuperCom SPCB shares set a new yearly low of $0.29 this morning. The stock was down 5.81% on the session.
  • Altamira Therapeutics CYTO stock broke to a new 52-week low of $0.56 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 8.17%.
  • Sharps Technology STSS stock hit a yearly low of $0.92. The stock was down 3.6% for the day.

