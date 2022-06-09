Cenovus Energy Whale Trades For June 09

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on Cenovus Energy CVE.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with CVE, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 12 options trades for Cenovus Energy.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 66% bullish and 33%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $69,700, and 11, calls, for a total amount of $2,502,550..

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $10.0 to $30.0 for Cenovus Energy over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Cenovus Energy's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Cenovus Energy's whale activity within a strike price range from $10.0 to $30.0 in the last 30 days.

Cenovus Energy Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CVE CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/17/22 $10.00 $1.6M 1.4K 1.2K CVE CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/16/22 $26.00 $243.8K 113 2.4K CVE CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/16/22 $26.00 $243.8K 113 1.2K CVE CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/16/22 $22.00 $96.2K 2.0K 260 CVE PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/16/23 $30.00 $69.7K 512 82

Where Is Cenovus Energy Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 2,196,932, the price of CVE is down -0.35% at $24.45.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 49 days.

What The Experts Say On Cenovus Energy:

Credit Suisse has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Cenovus Energy, which currently sits at a price target of $37.

Goldman Sachs has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Cenovus Energy, which currently sits at a price target of $24.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

