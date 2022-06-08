Credit Suisse Group Whale Trades For June 08

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Credit Suisse Group.

Looking at options history for Credit Suisse Group CS we detected 10 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 30% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 70% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 6 are puts, for a total amount of $414,613 and 4, calls, for a total amount of $479,616.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $7.0 to $12.0 for Credit Suisse Group over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Credit Suisse Group options trades today is 3787.25 with a total volume of 108,020.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Credit Suisse Group's big money trades within a strike price range of $7.0 to $12.0 over the last 30 days.

Credit Suisse Group Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CS CALL TRADE BULLISH 07/15/22 $7.00 $250.1K 799 15.2K CS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/15/22 $7.00 $175.0K 799 5.0K CS PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/17/22 $7.00 $150.5K 11.5K 14.1K CS PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/17/22 $7.00 $93.0K 11.5K 19.2K CS PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/17/22 $7.00 $58.6K 11.5K 21.2K

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CS CALL TRADE BULLISH 07/15/22 $7.00 $250.1K 799 15.2K CS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/15/22 $7.00 $175.0K 799 5.0K CS PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/17/22 $7.00 $150.5K 11.5K 14.1K CS PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/17/22 $7.00 $93.0K 11.5K 19.2K CS PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/17/22 $7.00 $58.6K 11.5K 21.2K

Where Is Credit Suisse Group Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 59,101,333, the price of CS is down -1.08% at $6.87.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 50 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for {d[company_name]}, Benzinga Progives you real-time options trades alerts.