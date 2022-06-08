Looking At Sea's Recent Whale Trades

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Sea.

Looking at options history for Sea SE we detected 15 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 40% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 60% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 2 are puts, for a total amount of $91,490 and 13, calls, for a total amount of $1,293,292.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $80.0 to $155.0 for Sea over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Sea options trades today is 1518.1 with a total volume of 8,300.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Sea's big money trades within a strike price range of $80.0 to $155.0 over the last 30 days.

Sea Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SE CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/24/22 $89.00 $396.5K 265 793 SE CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/19/22 $130.00 $177.3K 1.9K 2.0K SE CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 08/19/22 $130.00 $174.5K 1.9K 1.1K SE CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/17/22 $90.00 $130.4K 3.7K 839 SE CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/17/22 $90.00 $112.8K 3.7K 180

Where Is Sea Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 2,433,991, the price of SE is up 2.64% at $88.56.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 69 days.

What The Experts Say On Sea:

Goldman Sachs has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Sea, which currently sits at a price target of $190.

Cowen & Co. has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Sea, which currently sits at a price target of $115.

Barclays has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Sea, which currently sits at a price target of $157.

Stifel has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Sea, which currently sits at a price target of $115.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

