Looking At Block's Recent Whale Trades

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Block.

Looking at options history for Block SQ we detected 53 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 41% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 58% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 28 are puts, for a total amount of $2,052,080 and 25, calls, for a total amount of $2,943,957.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $80.0 to $180.0 for Block over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Block options trades today is 2929.84 with a total volume of 17,464.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Block's big money trades within a strike price range of $80.0 to $180.0 over the last 30 days.

Block Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SQ CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 11/18/22 $95.00 $1.7M 47 1.5K SQ PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/19/24 $140.00 $322.7K 1.9K 100 SQ PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $80.00 $168.0K 6.5K 390 SQ PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $80.00 $168.0K 6.5K 290 SQ PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $180.00 $153.0K 5.8K 63

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SQ CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 11/18/22 $95.00 $1.7M 47 1.5K SQ PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/19/24 $140.00 $322.7K 1.9K 100 SQ PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $80.00 $168.0K 6.5K 390 SQ PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $80.00 $168.0K 6.5K 290 SQ PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $180.00 $153.0K 5.8K 63

Where Is Block Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 10,168,943, the price of SQ is up 1.68% at $84.78.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 55 days.

What The Experts Say On Block:

BMO Capital has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Block, which currently sits at a price target of $117.

Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on Block, which currently sits at a price target of $118.

Truist Securities has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Block, which currently sits at a price target of $145.

Wedbush has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Block, which currently sits at a price target of $100.

Mizuho has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Block, which currently sits at a price target of $135.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for {d[company_name]}, Benzinga Progives you real-time options trades alerts.