Crescent Point Energy Whale Trades For June 07

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on Crescent Point Energy CPG.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with CPG, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 10 options trades for Crescent Point Energy.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 60% bullish and 40%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $32,670, and 9, calls, for a total amount of $669,760..

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $5.0 to $10.0 for Crescent Point Energy over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Crescent Point Energy options trades today is 3189.5 with a total volume of 8,683.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Crescent Point Energy's big money trades within a strike price range of $5.0 to $10.0 over the last 30 days.

Crescent Point Energy Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CPG CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/15/22 $5.00 $260.0K 4.2K 502 CPG CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/21/22 $10.00 $175.0K 4.9K 1.2K CPG CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 07/15/22 $10.00 $44.4K 4.4K 1.1K CPG CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $10.00 $43.0K 776 1.3K CPG CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $10.00 $38.7K 776 1.1K

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CPG CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/15/22 $5.00 $260.0K 4.2K 502 CPG CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/21/22 $10.00 $175.0K 4.9K 1.2K CPG CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 07/15/22 $10.00 $44.4K 4.4K 1.1K CPG CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $10.00 $43.0K 776 1.3K CPG CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $10.00 $38.7K 776 1.1K

Where Is Crescent Point Energy Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 8,808,669, the price of CPG is up 4.13% at $10.25.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 50 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for {d[company_name]}, Benzinga Progives you real-time options trades alerts.