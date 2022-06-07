This Is What Whales Are Betting On Robinhood Markets

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on Robinhood Markets HOOD.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with HOOD, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 18 options trades for Robinhood Markets.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 77% bullish and 22%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, 17 are puts, for a total amount of $1,001,032, and there was 1 call, for a total amount of $36,000.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $4.0 to $9.5 for Robinhood Markets over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Robinhood Markets options trades today is 2803.38 with a total volume of 84,598.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Robinhood Markets's big money trades within a strike price range of $4.0 to $9.5 over the last 30 days.

Robinhood Markets Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume HOOD PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $4.00 $144.0K 1.0K 11.1K HOOD PUT SWEEP BULLISH 08/19/22 $7.00 $138.2K 1.0K 1.8K HOOD PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $4.00 $87.7K 1.0K 13.6K HOOD PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $4.00 $74.8K 1.0K 2.0K HOOD PUT SWEEP BULLISH 08/19/22 $7.00 $65.4K 1.0K 3.0K

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume HOOD PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $4.00 $144.0K 1.0K 11.1K HOOD PUT SWEEP BULLISH 08/19/22 $7.00 $138.2K 1.0K 1.8K HOOD PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $4.00 $87.7K 1.0K 13.6K HOOD PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $4.00 $74.8K 1.0K 2.0K HOOD PUT SWEEP BULLISH 08/19/22 $7.00 $65.4K 1.0K 3.0K

Where Is Robinhood Markets Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 21,995,369, the price of HOOD is down -6.48% at $8.52.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 71 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for {d[company_name]}, Benzinga Progives you real-time options trades alerts.