Adobe Whale Trades For June 03

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Adobe.

Looking at options history for Adobe ADBE we detected 10 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 30% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 70% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 3 are puts, for a total amount of $108,590 and 7, calls, for a total amount of $463,069.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $195.0 to $445.0 for Adobe over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Adobe's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Adobe's whale activity within a strike price range from $195.0 to $445.0 in the last 30 days.

Adobe Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ADBE CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/19/24 $380.00 $121.0K 40 10 ADBE CALL TRADE BULLISH 10/21/22 $340.00 $105.6K 34 10 ADBE CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/03/22 $425.00 $51.0K 417 109 ADBE CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 10/21/22 $195.00 $48.6K 0 4 ADBE CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/15/22 $425.00 $48.5K 189 1

Where Is Adobe Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 765,499, the price of ADBE is down -2.96% at $428.23.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 13 days.

What The Experts Say On Adobe:

Wells Fargo has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Adobe, which currently sits at a price target of $525.

Jefferies has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Adobe, which currently sits at a price target of $550.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

