Check Out What Whales Are Doing With MDLZ

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Mondelez International.

Looking at options history for Mondelez International MDLZ we detected 13 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 23% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 76% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 10 are puts, for a total amount of $1,276,142 and 3, calls, for a total amount of $427,500.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $57.5 to $67.5 for Mondelez International over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Mondelez International's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Mondelez International's whale trades within a strike price range from $57.5 to $67.5 in the last 30 days.

Mondelez International Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MDLZ PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/16/22 $62.50 $384.1K 2.3K 1.2K MDLZ CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/16/22 $62.50 $354.1K 1.2K 1.2K MDLZ PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 09/16/22 $62.50 $217.0K 2.3K 5.0K MDLZ PUT TRADE BEARISH 09/16/22 $62.50 $217.0K 2.3K 4.3K MDLZ PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 09/16/22 $62.50 $206.5K 2.3K 5.7K

Where Is Mondelez International Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 4,629,201, the price of MDLZ is down -0.08% at $62.86.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 54 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

