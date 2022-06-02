Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Whale Trades Spotted

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals.

Looking at options history for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals REGN we detected 11 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 18% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 81% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 8 are puts, for a total amount of $433,800 and 3, calls, for a total amount of $274,710.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $500.0 to $630.0 for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals's whale activity within a strike price range from $500.0 to $630.0 in the last 30 days.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume REGN CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/19/24 $600.00 $124.0K 63 10 REGN PUT SWEEP BEARISH 11/18/22 $560.00 $120.9K 0 3 REGN CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $550.00 $102.1K 29 10 REGN PUT TRADE BEARISH 06/16/23 $600.00 $59.9K 30 20 REGN PUT TRADE BEARISH 06/16/23 $600.00 $59.6K 30 10

Where Is Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 432,170, the price of REGN is down -5.09% at $625.37.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 63 days.

What The Experts Say On Regeneron Pharmaceuticals:

RBC Capital has decided to maintain their Sector Perform rating on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, which currently sits at a price target of $658.

Argus Research has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, which currently sits at a price target of $760.

Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, which currently sits at a price target of $620.

SVB Leerink downgraded its action to Outperform with a price target of $738

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

