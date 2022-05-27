Booking Holdings Whale Trades For May 27

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Booking Holdings BKNG.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with BKNG, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 10 options trades for Booking Holdings.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 20% bullish and 80%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $83,220, and 9, calls, for a total amount of $645,692..

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $1020.0 to $2560.0 for Booking Holdings over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Booking Holdings's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Booking Holdings's whale activity within a strike price range from $1020.0 to $2560.0 in the last 30 days.

Booking Holdings Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BKNG CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/15/22 $2080.00 $246.4K 55 10 BKNG CALL TRADE BEARISH 10/21/22 $1020.00 $125.5K 2 1 BKNG PUT TRADE BEARISH 07/15/22 $2000.00 $83.2K 303 19 BKNG CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/17/22 $1500.00 $77.1K 184 1 BKNG CALL TRADE BEARISH 08/19/22 $1800.00 $52.0K 22 6

Where Is Booking Holdings Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 38,916, the price of BKNG is up 1.97% at $2265.23.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 68 days.

What The Experts Say On Booking Holdings:

Barclays has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Booking Holdings, which currently sits at a price target of $2760.

RBC Capital has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Booking Holdings, which currently sits at a price target of $2800.

Credit Suisse has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Booking Holdings, which currently sits at a price target of $2985.

Citigroup has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Booking Holdings, which currently sits at a price target of $2800.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

