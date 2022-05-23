Check Out What Whales Are Doing With Meta Platforms

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Meta Platforms.

Looking at options history for Meta Platforms FB we detected 24 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 70% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 29% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 9 are puts, for a total amount of $392,220 and 15, calls, for a total amount of $741,786.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $160.0 to $210.0 for Meta Platforms over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Meta Platforms's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Meta Platforms's whale activity within a strike price range from $160.0 to $210.0 in the last 30 days.

Meta Platforms Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume FB CALL SWEEP BULLISH 05/27/22 $195.00 $95.1K 2.3K 5.3K FB PUT SWEEP BULLISH 08/19/22 $165.00 $93.1K 1.8K 135 FB CALL SWEEP BEARISH 05/27/22 $160.00 $69.2K 110 120 FB CALL TRADE BULLISH 05/27/22 $160.00 $68.7K 110 279 FB PUT SWEEP BULLISH 11/18/22 $200.00 $63.0K 2.0K 37

Where Is Meta Platforms Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 8,561,353, the price of FB is up 0.74% at $194.98.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 65 days.

What The Experts Say On Meta Platforms:

Canaccord Genuity has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Meta Platforms, which currently sits at a price target of $330.

Susquehanna has decided to maintain their Positive rating on Meta Platforms, which currently sits at a price target of $290.

Guggenheim has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Meta Platforms, which currently sits at a price target of $250.

Credit Suisse has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Meta Platforms, which currently sits at a price target of $273.

Mizuho has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Meta Platforms, which currently sits at a price target of $325.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

