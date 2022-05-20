Valero Energy Whale Trades Spotted

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Valero Energy.

Looking at options history for Valero Energy VLO we detected 10 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 20% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 80% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 3 are puts, for a total amount of $95,625 and 7, calls, for a total amount of $437,623.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $70.0 to $155.0 for Valero Energy over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Valero Energy's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Valero Energy's whale activity within a strike price range from $70.0 to $155.0 in the last 30 days.

Valero Energy Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume VLO CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/20/23 $70.00 $107.7K 3.2K 25 VLO CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $115.00 $107.5K 1.1K 60 VLO CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $100.00 $60.0K 1.1K 20 VLO CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/16/22 $155.00 $55.8K 194 84 VLO CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/17/22 $105.00 $40.0K 8.5K 21

Where Is Valero Energy Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 2,044,818, the price of VLO is down -2.93% at $120.62.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 69 days.

What The Experts Say On Valero Energy:

Wells Fargo has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Valero Energy, which currently sits at a price target of $136.

Citigroup has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Valero Energy, which currently sits at a price target of $120.

Credit Suisse has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Valero Energy, which currently sits at a price target of $120.

Raymond James has decided to maintain their Strong Buy rating on Valero Energy, which currently sits at a price target of $125.

Wells Fargo has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Valero Energy, which currently sits at a price target of $122.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

