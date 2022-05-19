What Are Whales Doing With Simon Property Group

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Simon Property Group.

Looking at options history for Simon Property Group SPG we detected 14 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 42% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 57% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 5 are puts, for a total amount of $298,260 and 9, calls, for a total amount of $329,980.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $95.0 to $160.0 for Simon Property Group over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Simon Property Group's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Simon Property Group's whale trades within a strike price range from $95.0 to $160.0 in the last 30 days.

Simon Property Group Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SPG PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $100.00 $80.7K 566 85 SPG CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/17/22 $100.00 $72.4K 84 50 SPG PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $125.00 $66.0K 1.3K 30 SPG PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/19/24 $95.00 $54.8K 36 73 SPG PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $160.00 $51.5K 78 10

Where Is Simon Property Group Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 491,926, the price of SPG is down -1.53% at $111.94.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 74 days.

What The Experts Say On Simon Property Group:

Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Simon Property Group, which currently sits at a price target of $145.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

