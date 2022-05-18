Looking At Doximity's Recent Whale Trades

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Doximity DOCS.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with DOCS, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 17 uncommon options trades for Doximity.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 11% bullish and 88%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 2 are puts, for a total amount of $80,300, and 15 are calls, for a total amount of $453,797.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $25.0 to $60.0 for Doximity over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Doximity's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Doximity's whale trades within a strike price range from $25.0 to $60.0 in the last 30 days.

Doximity Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume DOCS PUT SWEEP BULLISH 05/20/22 $30.00 $49.5K 11.5K 725 DOCS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/17/22 $30.00 $40.5K 52 123 DOCS CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 06/17/22 $25.00 $34.4K 1.0K 100 DOCS CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/17/22 $25.00 $31.0K 1.0K 350 DOCS CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/17/22 $25.00 $30.8K 1.0K 500

Where Is Doximity Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 3,370,696, the price of DOCS is down -13.12% at $29.34.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 83 days.

What The Experts Say On Doximity:

Raymond James has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Doximity, which currently sits at a price target of $40.

Jefferies has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Doximity, which currently sits at a price target of $46.

Needham has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Doximity, which currently sits at a price target of $45.

Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on Doximity, which currently sits at a price target of $35.

SVB Leerink has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Doximity, which currently sits at a price target of $67.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

