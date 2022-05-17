Looking At Antero Resources's Recent Whale Trades

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on Antero Resources AR.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with AR, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 24 uncommon options trades for Antero Resources.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 54% bullish and 45%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 2 are puts, for a total amount of $52,632, and 22 are calls, for a total amount of $1,392,823.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $10.0 to $55.0 for Antero Resources over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Antero Resources options trades today is 6719.0 with a total volume of 59,134.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Antero Resources's big money trades within a strike price range of $10.0 to $55.0 over the last 30 days.

Antero Resources Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AR CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/17/22 $34.00 $170.0K 9.0K 551 AR CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/17/22 $34.00 $155.4K 9.0K 1.1K AR CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $10.00 $133.5K 1.6K 50 AR CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 11/18/22 $45.00 $123.5K 35.4K 3.4K AR CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $20.00 $87.5K 9.6K 50

Where Is Antero Resources Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 5,380,458, the price of AR is up 6.78% at $36.24.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 71 days.

What The Experts Say On Antero Resources:

Raymond James has decided to maintain their Strong Buy rating on Antero Resources, which currently sits at a price target of $52.

Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on Antero Resources, which currently sits at a price target of $39.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

