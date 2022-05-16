Check Out What Whales Are Doing With Meta Platforms

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Meta Platforms.

Looking at options history for Meta Platforms FB we detected 32 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 53% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 46% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 8 are puts, for a total amount of $375,955 and 24, calls, for a total amount of $1,181,666.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $160.0 to $380.0 for Meta Platforms over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Meta Platforms's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Meta Platforms's whale trades within a strike price range from $160.0 to $380.0 in the last 30 days.

Meta Platforms Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume FB CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 05/20/22 $200.00 $104.0K 12.5K 2.9K FB CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/17/22 $180.00 $98.2K 5.0K 40 FB CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/17/22 $170.00 $98.1K 170 160 FB PUT TRADE BULLISH 08/19/22 $190.00 $80.0K 3.5K 101 FB CALL TRADE BULLISH 05/20/22 $160.00 $75.6K 104 590

Where Is Meta Platforms Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 10,110,886, the price of FB is up 0.58% at $199.78.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 72 days.

What The Experts Say On Meta Platforms:

Susquehanna has decided to maintain their Positive rating on Meta Platforms, which currently sits at a price target of $290.

Raymond James has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Meta Platforms, which currently sits at a price target of $290.

Credit Suisse has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Meta Platforms, which currently sits at a price target of $272.

Canaccord Genuity has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Meta Platforms, which currently sits at a price target of $330.

Rosenblatt has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Meta Platforms, which currently sits at a price target of $212.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

