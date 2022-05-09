Looking At Cameco's Recent Whale Trades

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Cameco.

Looking at options history for Cameco CCJ we detected 16 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 50% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 50% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 2 are puts, for a total amount of $635,535 and 14, calls, for a total amount of $760,632.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $15.0 to $42.0 for Cameco over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Cameco options trades today is 5208.0 with a total volume of 8,934.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Cameco's big money trades within a strike price range of $15.0 to $42.0 over the last 30 days.

Cameco Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CCJ PUT TRADE BULLISH 07/15/22 $23.00 $605.9K 552 2.3K CCJ CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/19/24 $15.00 $101.5K 258 100 CCJ CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/17/22 $24.00 $93.2K 14.0K 2.1K CCJ CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $15.00 $80.0K 6.5K 108 CCJ CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $37.00 $57.0K 4.0K 511

Where Is Cameco Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 4,901,457, the price of CCJ is down -9.71% at $21.52.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 79 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

