Barrick Gold Whale Trades Spotted

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Barrick Gold.

Looking at options history for Barrick Gold GOLD we detected 18 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 55% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 44% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 11 are puts, for a total amount of $514,266 and 7, calls, for a total amount of $366,723.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $16.0 to $33.0 for Barrick Gold over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Barrick Gold's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Barrick Gold's whale activity within a strike price range from $16.0 to $33.0 in the last 30 days.

Barrick Gold Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume GOLD PUT SWEEP BEARISH 05/06/22 $23.50 $89.2K 264 3.4K GOLD CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/19/24 $25.00 $81.9K 10.5K 338 GOLD PUT SWEEP BULLISH 07/15/22 $30.00 $75.9K 77 0 GOLD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $18.00 $66.1K 18.8K 117 GOLD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $18.00 $57.0K 18.8K 221

Where Is Barrick Gold Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 17,129,325, the price of GOLD is down -2.67% at $22.57.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 95 days.

What The Experts Say On Barrick Gold:

Barclays has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Barrick Gold, which currently sits at a price target of $28.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

