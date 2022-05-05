Sea Whale Trades For May 05

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Sea.

Looking at options history for Sea SE we detected 10 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 40% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 60% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 7 are puts, for a total amount of $332,339 and 3, calls, for a total amount of $99,113.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $75.0 to $310.0 for Sea over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Sea options trades today is 876.62 with a total volume of 2,794.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Sea's big money trades within a strike price range of $75.0 to $310.0 over the last 30 days.

Sea Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SE PUT TRADE BEARISH 05/20/22 $85.00 $85.1K 852 1 SE PUT SWEEP BEARISH 05/13/22 $80.00 $52.9K 2.2K 503 SE PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/19/24 $80.00 $51.8K 2.2K 239 SE PUT TRADE BULLISH 05/20/22 $310.00 $45.7K 1 8 SE PUT SWEEP BEARISH 05/13/22 $80.00 $39.7K 2.2K 609

Where Is Sea Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 1,934,104, the price of SE is down -9.78% at $81.35.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 12 days.

What The Experts Say On Sea:

CICC downgraded its action to Outperform with a price target of $141

China Renaissance has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Sea, which currently sits at a price target of $153.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

