Teladoc Health Whale Trades For May 03

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Teladoc Health TDOC.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with TDOC, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 16 uncommon options trades for Teladoc Health.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 37% bullish and 62%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 9 are puts, for a total amount of $489,825, and 7 are calls, for a total amount of $345,316.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $25.0 to $150.0 for Teladoc Health over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Teladoc Health's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Teladoc Health's whale activity within a strike price range from $25.0 to $150.0 in the last 30 days.

Teladoc Health Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TDOC PUT SWEEP BULLISH 10/21/22 $40.00 $145.7K 597 275 TDOC PUT SWEEP BEARISH 10/21/22 $40.00 $91.8K 597 552 TDOC PUT TRADE BEARISH 10/21/22 $25.00 $71.3K 53 284 TDOC CALL TRADE BULLISH 05/27/22 $30.00 $68.2K 118 66 TDOC CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $50.00 $64.2K 671 127

Where Is Teladoc Health Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 9,854,221, the price of TDOC is up 3.31% at $38.37.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 84 days.

What The Experts Say On Teladoc Health:

RBC Capital has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Teladoc Health, which currently sits at a price target of $120.

RBC Capital has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Teladoc Health, which currently sits at a price target of $65.

Craig-Hallum has decided to maintain their Hold rating on Teladoc Health, which currently sits at a price target of $30.

Credit Suisse downgraded its action to Neutral with a price target of $35

Deutsche Bank has decided to maintain their Hold rating on Teladoc Health, which currently sits at a price target of $44.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

