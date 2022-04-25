Adobe Whale Trades For April 25

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Adobe ADBE.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with ADBE, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 45 uncommon options trades for Adobe.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 40% bullish and 60%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 36 are puts, for a total amount of $1,991,443, and 9 are calls, for a total amount of $1,125,051.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $350.0 to $820.0 for Adobe over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Adobe options trades today is 553.31 with a total volume of 2,902.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Adobe's big money trades within a strike price range of $350.0 to $820.0 over the last 30 days.

Adobe Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ADBE CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/19/24 $500.00 $471.5K 349 100 ADBE CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/19/24 $430.00 $165.0K 2.6K 100 ADBE PUT TRADE BEARISH 06/17/22 $560.00 $155.5K 443 14 ADBE PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 10/21/22 $555.00 $151.5K 1 0 ADBE PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 01/19/24 $590.00 $137.2K 40 7

Where Is Adobe Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 1,834,044, the price of ADBE is down -0.02% at $408.57.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 52 days.

What The Experts Say On Adobe:

Argus Research has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Adobe, which currently sits at a price target of $575.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for {d[company_name]}, Benzinga Progives you real-time options trades alerts.