Check Out What Whales Are Doing With HTZ

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Hertz Global Holdings.

Looking at options history for Hertz Global Holdings HTZ we detected 28 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 50% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 50% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 2 are puts, for a total amount of $118,714 and 26, calls, for a total amount of $2,082,546.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $15.0 to $30.0 for Hertz Global Holdings over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Hertz Global Holdings options trades today is 24361.2 with a total volume of 60,136.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Hertz Global Holdings's big money trades within a strike price range of $15.0 to $30.0 over the last 30 days.

Hertz Global Holdings Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume HTZ CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $15.00 $243.9K 20.2K 809 HTZ CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $15.00 $204.0K 20.2K 1.0K HTZ CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $15.00 $190.7K 20.2K 495 HTZ CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $15.00 $189.8K 20.2K 1.7K HTZ CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $15.00 $166.4K 20.2K 1.5K

Where Is Hertz Global Holdings Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 2,548,932, the price of HTZ is up 6.89% at $24.2.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 7 days.

