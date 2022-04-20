Check Out What Whales Are Doing With HTZ

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Hertz Global Holdings.
Looking at options history for Hertz Global Holdings HTZ we detected 28 strange trades.
If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 50% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 50% with bearish.
From the overall spotted trades, 2 are puts, for a total amount of $118,714 and 26, calls, for a total amount of $2,082,546.
What's The Price Target?
Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $15.0 to $30.0 for Hertz Global Holdings over the last 3 months.
Volume & Open Interest Development
In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Hertz Global Holdings options trades today is 24361.2 with a total volume of 60,136.00.
In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Hertz Global Holdings's big money trades within a strike price range of $15.0 to $30.0 over the last 30 days.
Hertz Global Holdings Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days
Biggest Options Spotted:
|Symbol
|PUT/CALL
|Trade Type
|Sentiment
|Exp. Date
|Strike Price
|Total Trade Price
|Open Interest
|Volume
|HTZ
|CALL
|SWEEP
|BEARISH
|01/20/23
|$15.00
|$243.9K
|20.2K
|809
|HTZ
|CALL
|SWEEP
|BEARISH
|01/20/23
|$15.00
|$204.0K
|20.2K
|1.0K
|HTZ
|CALL
|SWEEP
|BEARISH
|01/20/23
|$15.00
|$190.7K
|20.2K
|495
|HTZ
|CALL
|SWEEP
|BULLISH
|01/20/23
|$15.00
|$189.8K
|20.2K
|1.7K
|HTZ
|CALL
|SWEEP
|BULLISH
|01/20/23
|$15.00
|$166.4K
|20.2K
|1.5K
Where Is Hertz Global Holdings Standing Right Now?
- With a volume of 2,548,932, the price of HTZ is up 6.89% at $24.2.
- RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.
- Next earnings are expected to be released in 7 days.
Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.
