Barrick Gold Whale Trades Spotted

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on Barrick Gold GOLD.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with GOLD, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 16 options trades for Barrick Gold.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 62% bullish and 37%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $229,600, and 15, calls, for a total amount of $805,848..

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $20.0 to $30.0 for Barrick Gold over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Barrick Gold's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Barrick Gold's whale activity within a strike price range from $20.0 to $30.0 in the last 30 days.

Barrick Gold Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume GOLD PUT TRADE BULLISH 08/19/22 $23.00 $229.6K 234 2.0K GOLD CALL SWEEP BEARISH 04/14/22 $24.00 $211.8K 11.2K 375 GOLD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/14/22 $24.00 $114.5K 11.2K 5.1K GOLD CALL SWEEP BEARISH 04/14/22 $24.00 $76.5K 11.2K 3.3K GOLD CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/17/22 $20.00 $51.6K 15.5K 102

Where Is Barrick Gold Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 9,718,695, the price of GOLD is down -1.7% at $25.14.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 20 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.