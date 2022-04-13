This Is What Whales Are Betting On Roblox

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on Roblox RBLX.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with RBLX, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 12 uncommon options trades for Roblox.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 66% bullish and 33%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 8 are puts, for a total amount of $781,162, and 4 are calls, for a total amount of $530,719.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $40.0 to $95.0 for Roblox over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Roblox's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Roblox's whale trades within a strike price range from $40.0 to $95.0 in the last 30 days.

Roblox Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume RBLX PUT TRADE BULLISH 04/14/22 $95.00 $220.0K 620 74 RBLX CALL SWEEP BEARISH 05/13/22 $40.00 $219.8K 283 281 RBLX PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $60.00 $215.0K 2.5K 100 RBLX CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/19/24 $60.00 $195.0K 2.0K 151 RBLX PUT TRADE BULLISH 05/20/22 $80.00 $178.5K 1.0K 50

Where Is Roblox Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 14,596,354, the price of RBLX is up 4.47% at $44.92.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 27 days.

What The Experts Say On Roblox:

Needham has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Roblox, which currently sits at a price target of $60.

Daiwa Capital downgraded its action to Outperform with a price target of $56

Stifel has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Roblox, which currently sits at a price target of $65.

MKM Partners downgraded its action to Neutral with a price target of $55

Citigroup downgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $59

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.