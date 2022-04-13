Check Out What Whales Are Doing With NET

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Cloudflare.

Looking at options history for Cloudflare NET we detected 17 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 58% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 41% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 11 are puts, for a total amount of $695,977 and 6, calls, for a total amount of $603,757.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $95.0 to $160.0 for Cloudflare over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Cloudflare's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Cloudflare's whale activity within a strike price range from $95.0 to $160.0 in the last 30 days.

Cloudflare Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NET PUT TRADE BEARISH 05/06/22 $100.00 $243.7K 51 1.5K NET CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/19/24 $150.00 $240.5K 973 110 NET CALL TRADE BEARISH 08/19/22 $130.00 $165.0K 1.0K 114 NET PUT TRADE BULLISH 05/20/22 $125.00 $91.9K 216 121 NET CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/17/22 $135.00 $91.7K 420 125

Where Is Cloudflare Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 2,402,697, the price of NET is up 6.11% at $120.88.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 22 days.

What The Experts Say On Cloudflare:

Stifel has decided to maintain their Hold rating on Cloudflare, which currently sits at a price target of $120.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.