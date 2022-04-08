Barrick Gold Whale Trades For April 08

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Barrick Gold.

Looking at options history for Barrick Gold GOLD we detected 15 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 40% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 60% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 2 are puts, for a total amount of $92,631 and 13, calls, for a total amount of $609,522.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $20.0 to $30.0 for Barrick Gold over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Barrick Gold's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Barrick Gold's whale trades within a strike price range from $20.0 to $30.0 in the last 30 days.

Barrick Gold Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume GOLD CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $20.00 $103.7K 49.4K 237 GOLD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/17/22 $27.00 $83.6K 4.2K 1.1K GOLD CALL SWEEP BEARISH 04/08/22 $24.50 $77.7K 5.2K 2.1K GOLD CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/17/22 $20.00 $54.5K 15.5K 102 GOLD PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $25.00 $53.9K 5.3K 235

Where Is Barrick Gold Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 7,685,610, the price of GOLD is up 1.55% at $25.29.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 26 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.