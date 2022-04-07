Lyft Whale Trades For April 07

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Lyft.

Looking at options history for Lyft LYFT we detected 13 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 53% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 46% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 7 are puts, for a total amount of $336,288 and 6, calls, for a total amount of $397,687.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $20.0 to $40.0 for Lyft over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Lyft options trades today is 2334.33 with a total volume of 2,795.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Lyft's big money trades within a strike price range of $20.0 to $40.0 over the last 30 days.

Lyft Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume LYFT CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 06/17/22 $35.00 $127.9K 2.9K 531 LYFT PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/17/22 $35.00 $100.0K 6.5K 251 LYFT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $22.50 $83.5K 120 103 LYFT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 05/20/22 $40.00 $65.9K 2.6K 1.0K LYFT PUT TRADE BULLISH 05/20/22 $35.00 $61.0K 1.4K 194

Where Is Lyft Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 5,070,125, the price of LYFT is down -4.02% at $34.63.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 26 days.

What The Experts Say On Lyft:

Loop Capital has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Lyft, which currently sits at a price target of $64.

RBC Capital has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Lyft, which currently sits at a price target of $50.

Deutsche Bank downgraded its action to Hold with a price target of $43

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.