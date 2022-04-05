Looking At QuantumScape's Recent Whale Trades

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on QuantumScape QS.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with QS, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 11 uncommon options trades for QuantumScape.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 36% bullish and 63%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 2 are puts, for a total amount of $86,250, and 9 are calls, for a total amount of $679,990.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $2.5 to $30.0 for QuantumScape over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for QuantumScape options trades today is 2084.5 with a total volume of 4,139.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for QuantumScape's big money trades within a strike price range of $2.5 to $30.0 over the last 30 days.

QuantumScape Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume QS CALL SWEEP BEARISH 04/14/22 $21.00 $255.4K 6.1K 2.5K QS CALL TRADE BULLISH 04/22/22 $15.50 $120.3K 18 250 QS CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/17/22 $25.00 $86.7K 4.9K 584 QS PUT TRADE BULLISH 05/06/22 $21.50 $60.2K 6 5 QS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/19/24 $22.50 $52.1K 1.2K 270

Where Is QuantumScape Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 6,419,936, the price of QS is down -5.51% at $20.39.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 35 days.

What The Experts Say On QuantumScape:

SMBC Nikko downgraded its action to Neutral with a price target of $20

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.