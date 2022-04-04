QuantumScape Whale Trades For April 04

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on QuantumScape.

Looking at options history for QuantumScape QS we detected 15 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 73% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 26% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 3 are puts, for a total amount of $190,980 and 12, calls, for a total amount of $737,259.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $15.0 to $25.0 for QuantumScape over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for QuantumScape's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of QuantumScape's whale trades within a strike price range from $15.0 to $25.0 in the last 30 days.

QuantumScape Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume QS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/17/22 $25.00 $152.8K 80 2.3K QS PUT SWEEP BEARISH 08/19/22 $20.00 $103.1K 2.8K 314 QS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/17/22 $25.00 $87.3K 80 3.3K QS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/17/22 $25.00 $81.5K 80 539 QS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/17/22 $25.00 $80.0K 80 2.8K

Where Is QuantumScape Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 6,274,739, the price of QS is up 5.53% at $21.37.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 36 days.

What The Experts Say On QuantumScape:

SMBC Nikko downgraded its action to Neutral with a price target of $20

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.