Check Out What Whales Are Doing With MULN

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Mullen Automotive.

Looking at options history for Mullen Automotive MULN we detected 19 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 31% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 68% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 4 are puts, for a total amount of $439,905 and 15, calls, for a total amount of $1,225,680.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $2.0 to $5.5 for Mullen Automotive over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Mullen Automotive's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Mullen Automotive's whale trades within a strike price range from $2.0 to $5.5 in the last 30 days.

Mullen Automotive Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MULN CALL SWEEP BEARISH 04/08/22 $2.00 $190.2K 355 5.1K MULN PUT SWEEP BEARISH 05/20/22 $5.50 $154.9K 21 501 MULN PUT SWEEP BEARISH 04/08/22 $3.50 $120.0K 143 2.8K MULN CALL SWEEP BEARISH 04/14/22 $2.50 $117.3K 26.5K 2.0K MULN CALL SWEEP BEARISH 04/29/22 $2.00 $110.0K 34 2.0K

Where Is Mullen Automotive Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 30,040,921, the price of MULN is up 2.46% at $2.94.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 14 days.

