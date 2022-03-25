Check Out What Whales Are Doing With SWN

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Southwestern Energy SWN.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with SWN, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 12 uncommon options trades for Southwestern Energy.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 33% bullish and 66%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 4 are puts, for a total amount of $163,600, and 8 are calls, for a total amount of $613,428.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $5.0 to $10.0 for Southwestern Energy over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Southwestern Energy's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Southwestern Energy's whale trades within a strike price range from $5.0 to $10.0 in the last 30 days.

Southwestern Energy Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SWN CALL TRADE BEARISH 04/14/22 $5.00 $119.0K 12.9K 2.9K SWN CALL TRADE BEARISH 04/14/22 $5.00 $119.0K 12.9K 2.2K SWN CALL TRADE BEARISH 04/14/22 $5.00 $119.0K 12.9K 1.5K SWN CALL TRADE BEARISH 04/14/22 $5.00 $119.0K 12.9K 801 SWN PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $7.00 $53.1K 113 870

Where Is Southwestern Energy Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 44,961,781, the price of SWN is up 10.59% at $6.58.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 34 days.

