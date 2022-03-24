What Are Whales Doing With Carnival

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Carnival.

Looking at options history for Carnival CCL we detected 12 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 58% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 41% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 7 are puts, for a total amount of $1,812,604 and 5, calls, for a total amount of $442,099.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $12.5 to $30.0 for Carnival over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Carnival options trades today is 26052.86 with a total volume of 11,721.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Carnival's big money trades within a strike price range of $12.5 to $30.0 over the last 30 days.

Carnival Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CCL PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 01/20/23 $17.50 $915.0K 44.9K 3.0K CCL PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/19/24 $15.00 $536.8K 15.4K 2.2K CCL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/19/24 $25.00 $138.0K 8.2K 523 CCL PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/19/24 $15.00 $132.0K 15.4K 1.7K CCL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/19/24 $25.00 $109.8K 8.2K 534

Where Is Carnival Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 15,847,271, the price of CCL is down -0.82% at $18.15.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 91 days.

What The Experts Say On Carnival:

Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Underweight rating on Carnival, which currently sits at a price target of $17.

Deutsche Bank has decided to maintain their Hold rating on Carnival, which currently sits at a price target of $24.

Truist Securities has decided to maintain their Sell rating on Carnival, which currently sits at a price target of $17.

