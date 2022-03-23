Archer-Daniels Midland Whale Trades For March 23

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on Archer-Daniels Midland ADM.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with ADM, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 16 options trades for Archer-Daniels Midland.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 75% bullish and 25%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $43,000, and 15, calls, for a total amount of $610,523..

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $55.0 to $105.0 for Archer-Daniels Midland over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Archer-Daniels Midland's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Archer-Daniels Midland's whale trades within a strike price range from $55.0 to $105.0 in the last 30 days.

Archer-Daniels Midland Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ADM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/16/22 $105.00 $85.1K 621 450 ADM CALL SWEEP BEARISH 04/14/22 $87.00 $54.0K 337 211 ADM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/14/22 $85.00 $54.0K 2.1K 161 ADM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/17/22 $80.00 $49.8K 476 25 ADM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/17/22 $90.00 $44.9K 1.6K 168

Where Is Archer-Daniels Midland Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 7,232,556, the price of ADM is up 1.75% at $89.09.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 34 days.

What The Experts Say On Archer-Daniels Midland:

Goldman Sachs has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Archer-Daniels Midland, which currently sits at a price target of $91.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.